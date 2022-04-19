Cannes 2022: Films By Alex Garland, Mia Hanson-Love Part Of Director's Fortnight Lineup

Alex Garland-directed "Men" and Mia Hanson-Love's "One Fine Morning" are among the 23 feature films to be selected for the Directors' Fortnight section at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

The festival organisers unveiled the lineup for the sidebar event on Tuesday in a press conference, and it also includes nine movies by first-time filmmakers and 11 films by women directors.

Italian auteur Pietro Marcello's "Scarlet" will open the section on May 18, while French director Nicolas Pariser-directed "The Green Perfume" will serve as the closing film.

Garland's "Men", which is his third directorial efforts after critically-acclaimed movies "Ex Machina" and "Annihilation", will play as a Special Screening at the film gala.

French director Hansen-Love returns to Cannes with "One Fine Morning", starring Lea Seydoux, after she presented her last movie "Bergman Island" at the 2021 edition.

Also part of the lineup is Paul Mescal and Emily Watson-starrer "God's Creatures", directed by Anna Rose Holmer and Saela Davis, and Mark Jenkin's "Enys Men".

Filmmaker Alice Winocour, best known for her 2019 movie "Proxima", will show her new feature "Paris Memories".

The first-time filmmakers who will presenting their films at Directors' Fortnight include Fabian Hernandez, Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk, Charlotte Le Bon, Elena Lopez Riera, Youssef Chebbi, Annie Ernaux & David Ernaux-Briot, Ali Cherri and Manuela Martelli.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Kelly Reichardt will receive Director's Fortnight's honorary award Carrosse d'Or.

The filmmaker, known for movies like "River of Grass", "Old Joy", "Wendy and Lucy" and "Certain Women", will host a masterclass at the festival and also present her latest film "Showing Up" in Competition.

The 54th edition of Director's Fortnight runs May 18 to 27.

