Cannes 2022: PM Modi Delighted Over India's Participation; 'Lot Of Stories To Explore'

India will be the official Country of Honour at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, in France and Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur will lead the Indian delegation at the event. Ahead of the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness, stating, "India truly possesses the immense potential to become the content hub of the world."

PM Modi shares a heartfelt message ahead of Cannes Film Festival, 2022

As per the statement released by the Government Of India, PM Narendra Modi said he was delighted over the country's participation as ‘Country of Honour’ at the Cannes Film festival this year. In a message, the PM stated, "I am delighted to learn about India's participation as a Country of Honour at the Marché du Film - festival de Cannes." The Prime Minister mentioned, "As India celebrates its 75 years of independence, the 75 anniversary of Cannes Film Festival, as well as 75 years of Indo-French diplomatic ties enhance the pride and joy associated with the momentous milestones. We have a lot of stories to be explored. India truly possesses the immense potential to become the content hub of the world. The government of India remains steadfast in its efforts towards furthering ease of doing business in the film sector. "

'India is the largest film producing country in the world': PM

Positioning India as the largest film-producing country in the world, PM Modi further mentioned that films and society are mirror images of each other. The leader added, "Cinema showcases human emotions and expressions in an artistic manner, binding the world together with a common strand of entertainment. India is the largest film producing country in the world. With films in many languages from different regions, the multifariousness of our film sector is remarkable. The rich heritage and cultural diversity are India's strengths."

Reiterating India’s commitment to improving the ease of doing business in the film sector, he said, "From facilitating international film co-productions, to ensuring single-window clearance mechanism for permissions for filming across the country, India offers seamless possibilities to filmmakers of the world. Our spellbinding locations, technological prowess in filmmaking and the talent of young men and women provide a perfect backdrop for filmmakers."

PM says this edition of the Cannes Film Festival is 'special'

PM Modi also expressed happiness that a Satyajit Ray film has been restored for screening at the Cannes Film Festival. He noted, "It is heartening to note that a film by one of India's most renowned film-makers, Shri Satyajit Ray, has been restored for screening at the Cannes Classics section when India is celebrating the birth centenary of the legendary film-maker. This edition of Cannes Film Festival is special in many ways."

Concluding his message, the Prime Minister said, "Many Startups from India will showcase their strengths to the cinema world. The India Pavilion will display facets of Indian cinema and promote international partnerships and learnings Best wishes for the resounding success of the Festival."

Indians at Cannes

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Oscar-award winner AR Rahman, R Madhavan, Hina Khan, Pooja Hegde, Grammy-award winner Rickey Kej, CBFC head Prasoon Joshi, Shekhar Kapur, and more at the Cannes Film Festival. Apart from these, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Tamannaah Bhatia will also be attending the awards show.

Deepika Padukone is one of the key attendees this year as she is a part of the competition jury at the festival this year. She will be joined by Noomi Rapace from Sweden, Jeff Nichols from the United States of America, Jasmine Trinca from Italy, Joachim Trier from Norway and others.