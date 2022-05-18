Cannes 2022: 'Top Gun: Maverick' Stars Tom Cruise And Jennifer Connelly Arrive In Style

It's a Tom Cruise Day at Cannes Film Festival 2022 on Wednesday, May 18. The global star's upcoming actioner 'Top Gun: Maverick' is all set to premiere at the prestigious festival. For those unaware, this movie will mark Tom Cruise's comeback to the film festival after almost 3 decades. The Top Gun: Maverick has already arrived at the 75th Festival de Cannes alongside co-star Jennifer Connelly and photos of the duo have gone insanely viral on the internet.

Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly arrive at Cannes 2022

The Hollywood icon opted for a crisp blue suit to attend the screening of 'Top Gun: Maverick'. Looking dapper in formal wear, his blue blazer was topped over a perfectly ironed white shirt. Messy hair-do and a bright smile rounded up Tom Cruise's elegant appearance.

Meanwhile, co-actor Jennifer Connelly dazzled in a pinafore dress designed by Louis Vuitton. To keep it simple yet stunning, Connelly opted for minimal makeup and accessories with sleek side-parted hair left open to finish her chic attire. Both Cruise and Connelly were all smiles while posing for the cameras. Take a look at it below:

Tom Cruise est à #Cannes2022. Il vient d'arriver pour rejoindre le photocall officiel de l'équipe du film #TopGun Maverick.

Plus d'infos : https://t.co/khLZ9KFEm5 pic.twitter.com/2Iq0r7Me3X — France 3 Côte d'Azur (@F3cotedazur) May 18, 2022

Top Gun: Maverick's screening

Just hours ago, the official Instagram page of Cannes braced fans for Tom Cruise's arrival and his film's screening. Call it a 'Tom Cruise Day', the organisers of the festival marked Cruise's arrival at the festival. They wrote, "It's Tom Cruise Day! 30 years after his last visit, the actor is at Cannes 2022 for the screening of Joseph Kosinski's #TopGunMaverick! An opportunity to pay tribute to an exceptional career & a conversation at 4 pm with Didier Allouch!" It was the Ron Howard-directed Far and Away which was previously shown at the movie gala in 1992. Ever since then, Cruise's movies remained absent in the french riviera.

The forthcoming film is a follow-up to the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun also starring Cruise, which will have its North American premiere on May 27. Apart from the Mission Impossible star and Connelly, the movie also stars Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer in pivotal roles.

Image: Twitter/@Festival_Cannes