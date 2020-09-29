Cannes Film Festival Organising Special Three-day Event Ahead Of 2021 Season

The Cannes Film Festival is heading for a special event. The annual Cannes Film Festival was cancelled this year due to the ongoing pandemic. But the Cannes Film Council has decided to host a three-day special event to honour all the Official Selection, the in-competition short films, and the Cinéfondation’s school films.

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic impacted the global film industry on a large scale. Many productions and film festivals were shut down or halted due to the pandemic health guidelines. Amongst these festivals, the annual Cannes Film Festival was also cancelled.

But now, a new Cannes special event is on its way. According to Variety’s report, the Cannes Film Council will honour the films selected at this year’s festival at this special event. This event will be taking place from October 27, 2020, to October 29, 2020. As mentioned above, the special event will feature films from three categories, namely- Official Selection, the in-competition short films, and the Cinéfondation’s school films.

This special event will be open to the public. The jury at the event will also award the Palme d’Or for short films and the Cinéfondation prizes. The media portal’s report also mentioned a comment by the festival director Thierry Frémaux. The director said that many of the films from the Official Selection are already running in theatres. Hence them making a stop at the Cannes special is a “great sign” for the 2021 season.

The media portal’s report states that this special event will open with the Emmanuel Courcol film Untriomphe (The Big Hit!). The lead actor Kad Merad and other cast and crew members will be in attendance at the festival. The event will conclude with Bruno Podalydès’ Les Deux Alfred (The French Tech). The director of the film will be also in attendance during its premiere.

The Cannes Film Festival regular, Naomi Kawase’s film, Asa Ga Karu (True Mothers) will also be screened at this special event. Along with the announcement of this special event, the Cannes Film Council also confirmed the dates for next year’s film festival. In 2021, the Cannes Film Festival will be taking place from May 11, 2020, to May 22, 2020.

