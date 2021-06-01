'Captain America 4' May See Anthony Mackie's Cap Fight Red Skull's Daughter

Captain America 4 may see Red Skull's daughter, Sin debut into the MCU. As per a report on ComicBook.com, the eponymous production house is considering to make Captain America 4, a bit of a generational successor to Captain America: The First Avenger by pitting the second generation Star-Spangled Man and against a next-gen HYDRA operative. As per the Marvel Comics lore, Sin, whose full name is Sinthea Shmidt, was almost killed by The Red Skull as he wanted a male successor.

She would be later taken in and raised by a nanny with all of The Red Skull's teachings and beliefs. The Red Skull would then, later on, take an infant Sinthea and put her in a machine that would accelerate her ageing as well as give her superhuman powers. However, the reports and rumours surrounding Sin's debut in the MCU are yet to be confirmed, denied, or commented upon by the makers of the film. Additionally, the specifics regarding other upcoming Marvel movies that will see Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson Captain America make an appearance is awaited. Information regarding that will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available. An image of Sin, the character can be found in the Tweet below.

Captain America 4 may also touch upon racism in America:

Additionally, it is believed that Captain America 4 will touch upon the theme of racism in America, something that was explored in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier that will now serve as a prequel to Mackie's first outing as Captain America. But, as reported earlier, in order to explore that very same theme further, a total of four iterations of Captain America will be seen making appearances in the upcoming film that is being co-written by the showrunner of the series, Malcolm Spellman. More information regarding the same is awaited.

About the show that will serve as Captain America 4's prequel:

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier made its streaming debut on March 19, 2021 making it the second MCU Disney+ Spinoff show from Marvel Studios. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier cast list includes the likes of Emily VanCamp, Georges St-Pierre, Daniel Brühl, Adepero Oduye, Miki Ishikawa, and Danny Ramirez, amongst others. Very recently, the likes of Florence Kasumbah also made her cameo as her Wakandan warrior character, Ayo. In addition to the same, Julia Louis-Dreyfus was also seen making her appearance as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, also known as Madame Hydra, in the series. All episodes of the same, titled New World Order, The Star-Spangled Man, Power Broker, The Whole World Is Watching, Truth and One World, One People are now available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier trailer:

IMAGE: THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER INSTAGRAM/A STILL FROM CAPTAIN AMERICA 1

