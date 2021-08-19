Captain America 4 To Star Anthony Mackie As Falcon In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Anthony Mackie will star in Marvel Studios' upcoming Captain America 4, which will be co-written by Malcolm Spellman, the writer of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Mackie initially played Sam Wilson (aka the Falcon) in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and he went on to reprise the role in five more Marvel films. Wilson formally adopted Captain America's mantle throughout the course of the Disney Plus series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, when Chris Evans' Steve Rogers passed on the shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

In April, a report said that a fourth “Captain America” film was in the works, with Spellman and FAWS staff writer Dalan Musson writing the script. There is currently no director attached to the project. No other casting has been announced, though with Mackie officially engaged, several other FAWS actors, including his co-star Sebastian Stan, might be in the mix for the film.

Wyatt Russell's character John Walker briefly held the Captain America shield before revealing himself to be unworthy of it, and Julia Louis-character Dreyfus's Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who recruited Walker in FAWS and also made a brief appearance in a post-credits scene for Black Widow, are two other possibilities.

Backstory for Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Disney+ series revolved around the topic of who should carry the shield or be Captain America after Steve Rogers. The storey of Mackie's Wilson, the current wielder of the shield, will now be continued in the film. Falcon and the Winter Soldier, starring Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, has received a positive critical and fan response. It has received five Emmy nominations.

For the series, Spellman created a nearly all-Black writers room, which has been praised for bringing the Black experience to the forefront in a way that no other superhero film or television show has done before.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films

Given Marvel's packed movie roster, Captain America 4, is not expected to hit theatres until 2023. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home are among Marvel's upcoming films (a co-production with Sony Pictures). Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels are all scheduled for release in 2022.

