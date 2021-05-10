'Captain America Civil War' Deleted Scene Has Bucky Taking On Rhodey With Steve's Shield

Captain America Civil War was released in 2016 and starred Chris Evans alongside an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Chadwick Boseman and others. There are many scenes from the film that did not make it to the final cut and one of them was put on YouTube by Marvel Studios to promote the digital and Blu-ray versions of the movie.

A look at Captain America Civil War deleted scene

Captain America Civil War housed more superheroes and other characters than even the two Avengers movies. One deleted scene that has been released online features Captain America, Bucky Barnes, Falcon, Black Widow and War Machine. The scene opens with Black Widow watching the battle at the Leipzig airport as Team Iron Man takes on Team Cap. As War Machine targets Captain, his shield falls, Bucky picks it up and throws it at the War Machine. Falcon then catches the shield and swings it back at Steve. Bucky says to himself, “I got to get me one of those.” Take a look below.

More about Captain America Civil War

Captain America Civil War is a sequel to Captain America The First Avenger that released in 2011 and Captain America The Winter Soldier that released in 2014. The movie was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and the cast also includes Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Rudd, Emily VanCamp, Tom Holland, Frank Grillo, William Hurt, and Daniel Brühl.

The movie shows a conflict between two factions of the Avengers clashed over Sokovia Accords, a set of documents that made sure superpowered individuals will operate under the government's supervision. One team is led by Tony Stark who supported the legislation and the other is led by Steve Rogers who doesn’t.

The movie was the first film in Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film was both a critical and commercial success and the IMDb rating of the movie is 7.8 out of 10. A fourth Captain America film is currently in development acting as a continuation of the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM CAPTAIN AMERICA CIVIL WAR

