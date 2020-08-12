Cara Delevingne & Kaia Gerber Twin Their Athletic Sets During Workout Session

On August 11, Tuesday, Cara Delevingne was joined by her friend and fellow catwalk queen Kaia Gerber for a workout session ahead of Cara's 28th birthday. One of the fan accounts of Cara Delevingne shared a sneak peek from Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne's workout session together. Both these supermodels flaunted their toned bodies in this workout session. Take a look at Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne's workout photos.

Cara & Kaia's workout session together

In these Instagram pictures, both Cara and Kaia can be spotted donning athletic sets. They wore sports bras clubbed with high waist workout leggings and sneakers. The duo can be seen showing off their perfectly toned figures in matching athletic sets during a workout.

Talking about Cara Delevingne's look, the actor opted for a black Puma set. She also sported the outfit with all-black sneakers with white socks peeping through. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Kaia Gerber was spotted in a space grey colour co-ord. She teamed the workout outfit with white Nike sneakers. Kaia's bleach blonde hair was showing some of her natural brown root grow-out. She opted for a ponytail hairdo. Both Cara and Kaia went for fresh-face showing their natural glowing skin.

Cara Delevingne seemed to have a private workout session with Kaia as neither of the models wore a mask. However, their trainer who took their workout session can be seen in a black mask. Here, they were seen stretching. The pair left together in Cara's white SUV. Kaia Gerber can also be seen with her recently adopted dog Milo wearing a bow. Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne have been spending time in Los Angeles due to the coronavirus pandemic situation.

A couple of weeks ago, Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne were spotted together at one of the Black Lives Matter protests. They were seen in the downtown area of Los Angeles. Both the model-actors joined the rally that was held outside the Hall of Justice. Cara also shared a video of the protest on her Instagram feed.

