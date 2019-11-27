Cardi B To Visit Atlanta This Thanksgiving, Drops Cooking Plans

American singer-rapper Cardi B in an interview with an international media outlet discussed her plans about Thanksgiving. The 27-year-old will be spending her time in Atlanta with her husband's family. However, when she was asked if she would be cooking a meal she quickly said “No”. She said that she is really excited about the holiday season and could help mash up the potatoes or peel some vegetables.

Cardi B said, “No. I could help mash up the potatoes, know what I'm sayin'? Y'all want me to peel some vegetables, I'll help you with that!”. She further added, “I mean if y'all want me to cook a dish, I'll do it. But I don't guarantee it."

The 'I Like It' singer, however, thinks that she could do a really good mac and cheese. In a hilarious manner, she said that she doesn't play with her recipe of mac and cheese. If she feels like cooking she does it well, but in the end, she also added she doesn't think that her family is going to trust her enough when it comes to cooking.

Cardi B is known for being honest and with no-filters whatsoever. The artist has a huge fan base who refer to themselves as the Bardigang. She has a follower base of a whopping 53 million on Instagram and has more than 11 million subscribers on YouTube. She also won a Grammy award for the Best Rap Album titled Invasion of Privacy. Cardi B has also appeared in most of the eminent talk shows like 'The Tonight Show' Starring 'Jimmy Fallon', 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', 'Carpool Karaoke', 'The Wendy Williams Show' and many more. She also recently appeared in a movie titled Hustlers starring Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo and various others. Some of her hit songs include Bodak Yellow, I Like It, Taki Taki, Motorsport, and Finesse.

Cardi B on The Ellen Show

Cardi B, who is currently on a roll with her successful rap songs is on most of every rap lovers playlist. The rapper manages to make heads turn with either her fashion choices or some controversies. Cardi was making headlines with her feud with Nicki Minaj for quite a while but things seem to have been settled between them as no news of them feuding has come up lately. She recently marked her presence at The Ellen Show hosted by one of the most successful show hosts Ellen DeGeneres. This was for the second time that Cardi was invited on the show.

