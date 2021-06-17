Caroline D'Amore Confesses Her Feelings To Kaitlynn Carter On 'The Hills: New Beginnings'

Caroline D'Amore and Kaitlynn Carter formed a quick bond on the show as they had several similarities. Caroline's growing closeness with Kaitlynn led the former to wonder if there was more to their friendship. Caroline D'Amore joined The Hills: New Beginnings in the second season, coming into the series fresh off of a divorce, while at the same time Kaitlynn Carter also got out of her marriage with Brody Jenner. In the recent episode of the show, Caroline finally confessed her feelings to Kaitlynn.

Caroline D'Amore confesses her feelings for Kaitlynn Carter

During a confessional on the Wednesday episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, Caroline said that there were a lot of people who can relate to the one or two girlfriends in their life and you get a bit flirty with them. She said that she and Kaitlynn were definitely like that. Later in that hour, while speaking to her manager, Caroline confessed that she had a crush on Kaitlynn. She was a little hesitant to approach Kaitlynn and jokingly said that she can't just walk up to Kaitlynn and say "Hey, we're best friends. I also kinda want to make out with you". The reality star said that in the past she had been attracted to women but she had never pursued it.

Caroline finally admitted her true feelings to Kaitlynn while the two attended a sobriety party thrown by Jason and Ashley Wahler. Carolien told her that over the past several months both of them had gotten super close and had such a deep connection and she had started to developed feelings for her.

Kaitlynn responded to Caroline's confession and said that she understood her and that they were so similar and literally shared everything. Kaitlynn further said, "I worry because I feel like because we're so close and I have been in a relationship with women and we have that in common, that we have that attraction, that may be the reason you feel like that is more situational."

After her rejection, Caroline hoped that everything would be fine and things wouldn't "get weird" between them. Kaitlynn assured her that everything would be fine and that they were "all good".

IMAGE: CAROLINE D'AMORE AND KAITLYNN CARTER'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.