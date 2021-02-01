Cast Of 'Bohemian Rhapsody': Meet The Actors And The Characters Of The Movie

Bohemian Rhapsody is a 2018 movie based on the famous British Queen. Bohemian Rhapsody was the name of one of Queen's popular songs. The other famous songs by Queen are We Will Rock You and We Are The Champions. The film talks about the story of the lead member Freddie Mercury .

Bohemian Rhapsody Cast

Rami Malek

Rami Malek essays the role of Freddie Mercury, the Queen frontman. Freddie became a youth icon due to his flamboyant style and vibrant energy when performing on stage. Freddie penned the lyrics of Bohemian Rhapsody, Don’t Stop Me Now and Crazy Little Thing Called Love which was all big hits.

Rami Malek stepped into the limelight by playing Kenny in the sitcom The War At Home. He went on to appear in movies like The Pacific and 24. He shot to fame after playing an unstable hacker Elliot Aldersonin in Mr. Robot. He has also played prominent roles in the movie The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Battleship, The Night at the . He will be next seen in the James Bond film No Time to Die as the main villain which is set to release in April 2021.

Also Read: Rami Malek On Playing Character Of Safin: "It Wasn't Psychologically Easy"

Did Rami Malek Have Fake in Bohemian Rhapsody?

Freddie Mercury was born with 4 additional incisors. To prepare for the role, Malek was fitted with prosthetic to match the look of Freddie Mercury. He had them for a year so that he could get used to speaking and singing with them.

Gwilym Lee

Lee plays the role of Queen guitarist Brian May. He was popular for his distinctive playing style. Brain wrote the lyrics for the popular song Hammer to Fall, Headlong and Fat Bottomed Girls. Gwilym was fairly a newcomer then and had not done many roles in the entertainment industry. He has been seen making appearances in TV shows like Animal Ark, Land Girls and Midsomer Murders. Post-Bohemian Rhapsody, Lee was seen in the movie Top End Wedding and in the Hulu series, The Great.

Also Read: Bohemian Rhapsody's Golden Globe Honour Sparks Controversy

Ben Hardy

Ben Hardy portrayed the role of Roger Taylor the drummer for the. Other than drumming he was also known for his impressive vocal range. Ben made his debut with the BBC One series EastEnders in which he played Peter Beale. His first movie was X-men Apocalypse and was also seen in Only the Brave. He was last seen in the action thriller 6 Underground in 2019.

Joseph Mazzello

Joseph played the role of the player John Deacon who joined the in 1971. Joseph Mazzello was a child who appeared in Jurrasic as Tim Murphy. He won the Young Artist Award for his role in The Cure. He went on to appear in films including Star Kid, The Social Network and G.I Joe.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Congratulates 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Team For Golden Globe Win

Lucy Boyton

Lucy Boyton plays the role of Mary in the movie. Mary is Freddie’s long time friend and was in a relationship with the Queen frontman for 6 years but continued to be an important part of Mercury’s life after their breakup.

Lucy made her debut with Miss Potter and has appeared in movies like Copperhead, Sing and the Netflix original I Am The Pretty Thing That Lives In The . She will be next seen in the 2021 movie Locked Down and is also playing the lead in the TV series The .

Aaron McCusker

Aaron plays Jim Hutton who was Freddie’s partner for seven years till the singer's death in 1991. Aaron became popular with his stint in Shameless where he played Jamie Maguire for eight seasons. He was last seen in the TV series Marcella as Finn Maguire.

Allen Leech

Allen Leech plays the role of Freddie’s personal manager Paul Prenter. They worked together for almost a decade and ended up becoming a close friend. However, their friendship ended when Paul was fired and accused of selling Freddie’s personal information to an newspaper. Allen is best known for his work in the series and film Downton Abbey as Tom Branson. He was last seen in an episode of The Good .

Dickie Beau

Dickie Beau played the role of Kenney Everett a comedian who was also close friends with Freddie. He played a major role in Queen’s early success. It was Kenny who played the song Bohemian Rhapsody on his radio show which sparked the audience’s interest and made the song legendary.

Beau is a new who played small roles in Colette and The Windsors. Bohemian Rhapsody is his first-ever feature film. He was last seen in the horror show Country of Hotels.

Also Read: Michael Jackson: Producer Of Bohemian Rhapsody To Make A Biopic On MJ's Life

Did any members of Queen make a cameo in Bohemian Rhapsody?

The current Queen lead singer made a cameo in the movie Bohemian Rhapsody. The brief appearance can be seen in the shot when Mercury (played by Rami Malek) is at a truck stop on Queen’s first-ever North American tour. Lambert can be seen in the background of the shot while Mercury calls his then-fiance from a payphone. According to Billboard, he’s playing “a suitor waiting for a public restroom hookup.”

‘Also Read: Queen And Adam Lambert Honor Global COVID-19 ‘Champions’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.