Cast Of 'Jumanji 3': Dwayne Johnson And Others Who Play Pivotal Roles In The Film

Jumanji: The Next Level is a fantasy adventure comedy film directed by Jake Kasdan and co-written by Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg. Jumanji: The Next Level is a sequel to 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the second follow-up to 1995's Jumanji, and is the fourth instalment in the Jumanji franchise. Jumanji 3 cast includes Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and others.

The film follows a group of friends who become trapped in Jumanji. They find themselves facing new problems and challenges and have to save the land from a new villain to escape. IMDb rates the film 6.6 out of 10. Read ahead to know more about the cast of Jumanji 3.

Jumanji: The Next Level cast

Dwayne Johnson as Dr Xander "Smolder" Bravestone

Dwayne played the role of Dr Xander who cannot escape the wrath of Jumanji NPC Switchblade without dying due to him having hit on Switchblade's wife Flame. He also portrayed Bravestone's father in a flashback. Dwayne most famously known as The Rock has appeared in successful films such as The Fast and the Furious franchise, the spin-off film Hobbs & Shaw, Race to Witch Mountain and more.

Jack Black as Professor Sheldon "Shelly" Oberon

Jack Black played the role of a professor who developed a new skill and three new weaknesses in the film. He is known for his roles in films such as High Fidelity, Shallow Hal, School of Rock, King Kong, Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny, The Holiday, the Kung Fu Panda franchise, Gulliver's Travels and more. He is also the lead vocalist of the Grammy Award-winning comedic rock duo Tenacious D.

Kevin Hart as Franklin "Mouse" Finbar

Kevin played the role of Franklin who developed the ability to communicate with animals. Kevin has appeared in films such as Think Like a Man, Grudge Match, Ride Along and its sequel Ride Along 2, About Last Night, Get Hard, Central Intelligence, The Secret Life of Pets, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie and more. He will soon be seen in the upcoming film Fatherhood.

Karen Gillan as Ruby Roundhouse

The cast of Jumanji 3 also includes Karen Gillan, who played Ruby Roundhouse. Ruby got a skill that is nunchucks mastery. Karen is known for roles in films such as Outcast, Not Another Happy Ending, The Party's Just Beginning and more. Apart from films, Karen is also known for her public image and activism.

