Chad Stahelski All Set To Direct A High-octane Thriller Currently Titled "Classified"

Chad Stahelski is coming back with yet another high octane action thriller film. The filmmaker is all set to move on to his next project titled Classified. This high octane drama will feature a new narrative with loads of Chad’s typical action sequences, according to Collider. The filmmaker will also produce this film and thus fans are quite excited.

Chad Stahelski is all set to direct a high-octane thriller

Chad Stahelski in the past has delivered several hits, with John Wick being his most notable hit. Hence, Chad Stahelski along with 87 Eleven Entertainment will be producing Classified along with a bunch of other producers who have joined the project.

The movie is yet under wraps; however, the storyline of the film is expected to be a cross of two cult classic films. According to the news portal mentioned above, the movie will feature a cross between Die Hard and Indiana Jones. The makers have not yet revealed much about the film but one can expect some intense action sequences.

The movie will be based inside an underground bunker with the protagonist and the cast protecting certain relics collected from World War 2. The basic premise of the film will thus revolve around some secretly obtained relics from the past which are not ornamental in nature.

The characters in the film will soon realise that the relics are much more powerful than they would expect them to be. The characters may not anticipate the true nature of the relic's power and thus this may cause a major twist in the film.

Chad Stahelski on the work front

On the work front, Chad Stahelski will also be working on the fourth part of the John Wick series. The movie is all set to feature Keanu Reeves in the lead as the titular character. The actor in several interviews has mentioned that he is glad to reprise his role once again after the previous hit Parabellum. The director has been praised for his direction in the John Wick series and thus fans have been eagerly waiting for the fourth edition of the franchise. Chad Stahelski will also be working on a reboot series of Highlander which was a cult classic film from 1986 featuring actor Sean Connery.