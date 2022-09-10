After receiving an Emmy Award posthumously for Marvel Studios animated series What If...?, late actor Chadwick Boseman was recently honoured with a Disney Legend Award at the D23 Expo, which took place on Friday, September 9, 2022. The late Black Panther star's award was accepted by his brother Derrick Boseman who remembered Chadwick. He also delivered an emotional speech and revealed the late star worked even while going through chemotherapy.

As per a report by Variety, Chadwick Boseman was awarded for his "extraordinary contribution to the Disney legacy." In his award acceptance speech, Boseman's brother Derrick Boseman mentioned how he was delighted to hear that his late brother is being "honoured." He further remembered his late brother and said, "As I think about my brother and this honour that is being bestowed upon him, I wish that he was here to receive it."

Derrick went on to add how it is a painful situation for him and his family as the Avengers: Infinity War star is not with them. he then heaped praises on his brother for honouring his parents, family, friends and work. Derrick also revealed the late actor continued to work even while going through chemotherapy.

He said, "Him not being here has been a point of immense pain for my whole family. But as I think about him, I think about how he honoured our parents. How he honoured his family. How he honoured even his friends, and he made sure that his friends had good careers. How he honoured all the contracts that he signed." "He honoured them with his blood, his sweat, his tears, as he played these roles and he was taking chemo at the same time," he added.

Derrick Boseman is here to accept the Disney Legend award in honor of his brother, Chadwick Boseman. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/hNaLmKZRdG — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) September 9, 2022

Late actor Chadwick Boseman receives an Emmy Award

While the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on September 12, 2022, the organisers, earlier this week, announced the winners for Creative Arts Emmys. Lat actor Chadwick Boseman was also awarded for his performance as Star-Lord T'Challa in the Marvel Studios animated series What If...?. The late star's wife, Simone accepted his award and also delivered an emotional speech while remembering her late husband.

Image: AP