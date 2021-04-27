Chadwick Boseman's Digital Artwork To Be Auctioned, Proceeds To Go To Cancer Foundation

Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman, most popularly known for his role in Black Panther. passed away last year in August after a battle with colon cancer. An artist named Andre Oshea has now created Chadwick Boseman's digital artwork, which will be auctioned as an NFT for charity. Here is everything you need to know about Chadwick Boseman's NFTs and the meaningful cause behind auctioning it.

Chadwick Boseman's digital artwork

According to a report by Highsnobiety, an artist named Andre Oshea has created a very futuristic-looking NFT (non-fungible token) of Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman. The NFT shows Boseman's head cast in gold and floating around in a surreal space. Andre took to his Instagram handle to share a video of the digital artwork and captioned it, "The way to immortalize an artist, is to honor them with art. I was tasked to create a tribute NFT for Chadwick Boseman for the Oscars! Bringing this piece to life has been one of my most challenging & rewarding experiences as an artist."

The artwork will be auctioned from April 25 to April 27, 2021, on the NFT platform Rarible and all the proceedings from the sale would be given to The Colon Cancer Foundation. Boseman died of colon cancer last year. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2016 but kept it under wraps, while also helping and supporting cancer charities. Chadwick's digital artwork would also be a part of an 'Everyone Wins'' Nominee Gift Bag, given to all Oscar nominees at the ceremony.

Chadwick Boseman's work

Chadwick Boseman started his acting career in 2008 and landed up with his first feature movie The Express: The Ernie Davis Story. Some of his popular movies include 42, Draft Days, Get on Up, and many more. In 2016, Chadwick entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain America: Civil War. He then got his own stand-alone movie, Black Panther. He also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Boseman was nominated for an Oscar this year in the category Best Actor for his performance in the film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. He went on to win a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama and Male Actor in a Leading Role award at the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards for his work in the same film.

Image Credits: Chadwick Boseman Official Instagram Account