Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan List Their Marital Home For Sale Facing A Potential Loss

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan were once the most popular couples in Hollywood. The duo has recently listed their former marital house for sale. The lavish house located in the Beverly Hills area has been put up for sale at a potential loss. The couple lived there during the second half of their nine-year marriage. The marital house of this former couple has been listed at $6 million. However, this sale would mean that even if the house goes to sale at the asking price, they face a loss.

Channing Tatum's Beverly Hills house put up for sale

The 41-year-old Channing Tatum had brought this house back in 2015 when he was married to Dewan. He purchased the house at the same price of $6 million which he is asking now. This means that even if Channing Tatum's Beverly Hills house gets the $6 million asking price, they will be facing a loss when the renovation costs, carrying costs, realtor fees and all other expenses weigh in. According to a report by dirt.com, the house has been vacant for a long time now. The lavish house is located in an exclusive gated community that consists of various high profile neighbours including Lisa Vanderpump, Demi Moore, Jessica Alba, Jon Voight, and Garmin heir Ken Kao. Apart from these neighbours, the list of owners of this property also consists of big names.

It was once owned by Carrie Fisher, Hollywood agent Kevin Huvane and Roberto Sneider. The exotic house was built in 1950 and was significantly rebuilt in 1977. It spans 4,853 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms sitting on a one-acre lot. The house has various interesting features like a combo living/dining room with double-height ceilings that give direct access to the exterior gardens. Channing Tatum's Beverly Hills house is also equipped with a gourmet kitchen that has marble countertops and various state of the art stainless steel appliances. The exteriors of the house have vast gardens, grassy lawns that are shaded by ancient oaks. The swimming pool also boasts a raised spa and Baja shelf for watery sunbathing.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan parted ways in 2019. Since then Channing Tatum moved into a $5.6 million farmhouse in Brentwood’s Mandeville Canyon while Jenna Dewan opted for a $4.7 million mansion in Encino. According to a report by celebritynetworth.com, Channing Tatum's net worth is a whopping $80 million. He will be next seen on the big screen in Dog. The project marks its debut as a director and is slated for a February 2022 release. On the other hand, Dewan was recently seen in Soundtrack and also featured in a new episode of The Rookie.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image: Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Instagram

