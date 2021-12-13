Charlie Brown Christmas Special Streaming: Check When, Where To Watch & Complete Schedule

Ahead of Christmas, the holiday classic and all-time favourite 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' is ready to stream and here are some insights on its streaming that fans are excited about.

About the series: A Charlie Brown Christmas

A Charlie Brown Christmas is an animated television special programme from 1965 and it is based on the comic strip series named 'Peanuts', by Charles M. Schulz. A Charlie Brown Christmas is directed by Bill Melendez and produced by Lee Mendelson and it initially made its debut on CBS on December 9, 1965. The story revolves around the central character Charlie Brown a small boy who is depressed at the commercialism that he sees all around him, and the central story revolves around how he tries to find a deeper meaning to Christmas, which is clearly evident from the title of the programme itself.

When is Charlie Brown Christmas on TV?

Last year, all of the classic Peanuts holiday cartoons, like A Charlie Brown Christmas and many more, were moved to Apple TV Plus for exclusive streaming.A Charlie Brown Christmas aired earlier on ABC, but, sadly, that is not the same case this year as the holiday special is, made available to stream on Apple TV+ and will start airing on Sunday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET on PBS and PBS Kids. Earlier it was not possible to watch the specials online but now it is! This year it's easy to stream Charlie Brown Christmas online.

How to watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' for free?

Apple partnered with PBS to air specials lives for Charlie Brown Christmas after fans were raged with the fact that Apple initially announced that in 2020 A Charlie Brown Christmas and the other Peanuts holiday specials would be only available to watch on Apple TV Plus, which made the viewers angry and then Apple made sure that they don't turn down their fan's. Also, another good news is that most of the streaming services have PBS, and it's also readily available over-the-air with an antenna. Apart from that If you have an Apple TV+ subscription which comes for $4.99/month then you can watch A Charlie Brown Christmas there on that platform and in case, No Apple TV+ then they also have an option for a seven-day free trial for all its eligible subscribers. This year Christmas is going to be extra special with the Christmas Brown specials, so gear up to watch this amazing classic story.

IMAGE:TWITTER:ARENSTENSLIE