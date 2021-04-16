Charlie Chaplin Birth Anniversary: 5 Interesting Facts About The Legendary Comic Artist

Charlie Chaplin is one of the popular artists of the entertainment world who managed to achieve tons of affection and praises in 75 years of his career as an actor, music composer as well as a filmmaker. On Charlie Chaplin’s birth anniversary, check out some of the lesser-known facts about the legendary artist.

5 interesting facts about Charlie Chaplin

Charlie Chaplin believed in Perfectionism

According to a report by Mental Floss, there was a strong reason why Charlie Chaplin did everything by himself and added that he was a perfectionist. There was even an instance during the shoot of City Lights where one actor had to say two words but Charlie Chaplin forced her to repeat them for 342 takes.

Charlie Chaplin’s The Kid was not his first film

The Kid is known to be the debut film of Charlie Chaplin but not many people know that it was not his first appearance on screen. The artist first appeared in Making A Living and once stated in his interview that he did not like his performance in it.

When Chaplin’s dead body got stolen

After the artist’s death, his dead body was buried near his house in Switzerland and after a couple of months, his wife Oona Chaplin was informed by the police that her husband’s grave was dug and the body was stolen by someone. Later on, the thieves came in contact with them and demanded $600,000 to return Chaplin's body. With the help of the police, the thieves were then arrested and they ended up writing apology letters to Charlie’s wife before going to jail.

Chaplin was debarred from re-entering the US

Due to Charlie’s alleged communist politics, the US authorities debarred him from re-entering after he travelled to London. He then moved to Switzerland with his family and decided not to enter Hollywood again. But after 20 years, when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences honoured him with an honorary Oscar, the artist attended the ceremony and even received a standing ovation from the audiences.

Chaplin began working at the age of 5

During one of Charlie Chaplin’s mother’s stage shows, her voice choked in front of the audience. The stage manager then decided to send Charlie on the stage where he sang a famous song, Jack Jones, that was loved by the audiences so much that they ended up showering money on him.

Image Source- Charlie Chaplin FC Instagram