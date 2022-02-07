Charlie Cox Says It Was A 'nightmare' To Keep Daredevil's Cameo In 'No Way Home' A Secret

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released last year in December and featured several special appearances and cameos. While fans had speculated that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would be returning, the appearance of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil surprised fans. Charlie Cox was first introduced as Matt Murdock in the show Daredevil for the streaming service Netflix.

Cox revealed it was extremely difficult for him to keep his cameo in No Way Home a secret. Although, Tom Holland had teased the return of Cox way before the release of the movie.

Charlie Cox talks about return to MCU

In an interview with Supanova Comic-Con and Gaming, Charlie Cox opened up about his return to MCU with Spider-Man: No Way Home and explained that he had a hard time keeping it a secret. He said, "It was a nightmare... I don’t think I’ve done any interviews, I still don’t know what the rules are. Obviously, it’s now known that I’m in Spider-Man. So, yeah. But more than that, I don’t know, and the little I do know, I’m obviously not going to say. But the only thing I would say is that for a long time I was asked these questions and I genuinely had not heard anything."

Tom Holland had teased Charlie's appearance in the movie long before it was even released. In an interview with Empire, Holland said, "It is one of the coolest scenes I’ve ever shot. It’s four people sitting at a table, having a conversation about what it’s like to be a superhero, and it was amazing. The other day we watched the scene, my brother and I, and our jaws were on the floor."

Meanwhile, the writers of No Way Home revealed that they planned several more scenes for Charlie's Daredevil. In an interview with The Q&A's Jeff Goldsmith, writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers revealed that they had to cut back Charlie's scenes from the movie as they had to 'make sure we maintained our focus' and not stray from the original idea of the film. ScreenRant reported that Cox's Matt Murdock might be in the upcoming She-Hulk and interact with Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk.

(Image: @daredevil/Instagram)