Chelsea Handler Laughs Off Skiing Accident News, 'So Stupid' Says The Actress

The American comedian and actress Chelsea Handler has been sharing her journey of becoming a ski aficionado on her social media. Recently, Chelsea Handler's Instagram story concerned several of her fans who believed the actress had a terrible fall on the snowy cliff and suffered injuries. The 46-year-old actor finally opened up about her Ski accident on Twitter. Check out the post!

'I did not have a ski accident'

The actress finally opened up about the headline of 'Chelsea Handler's ski accident' and took to her Twitter handle to reveal the story behind it. She shared a picture of her smiling with her gears on and writing 'I did not have a ski accident'. Adding to the caption, Chelsea informed her fans that she's had many accidents over time while skiing but she was simply sharing her experience on Instagram. She called the headlines 'So stupid' that exaggerated her accident claiming that she got a 'torn meniscus and broke two toes in a ski accident'.

Chelsea Handler's Instagram story

The actress then took to her Instagram to share her side of the story and informed her fans in the video that she did not have an accident. Chelsea claimed that she was merely narrating the incident with her 'Instagram buddies' and that she did not sustain any serious injuries. She also revealed that she received several emails asking about her injuries. The television actress then posted several snippets from her trip on her story as well on her main feed. In one of the stories, Chelsea can be seen skiing down on the snowy cliff showing off her skills.

Netizens react to Chelsea Handler's ski accident

Several fans flooded Chelsea's Twitter feed to wish her for her recovery from her injuries. One fan wished in her tweet that the actress has a speedy recovery and to have a chicken noodle soup. Another fan funnily tweeted that he was first envious of the actress's skiing trip but not about her injury and told her to take care of herself. The actress received positive comments for her recovery from the accident.

Sorry to hear about your mishap. And I hope you get well soon I tore my meniscus in my knees it took a couple years to get back to them feeling better after my surgery — Christopher Angry (@Christo85772416) March 22, 2021

I was going to be jealous over you skiing, but I don't envy the injury. Hope your healing process isn't too hard. — Polka Bone (@polkabone) March 22, 2021

Also Jersey girl.Get better soon.Lay back and fire it up girl. — XMAS CAROL (@Carolyn58321668) March 23, 2021

