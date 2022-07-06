Chris Evans All Set To Join Emily Blunt In Netflix's 'Pain Hustlers'; 'So Excited'

Marvel actor Chris Evans is all set to take off his superhero hat as he is ready to expand his career in Hollywood. The actor who is popularly known for playing the role of Captain America in Marvel movies is all set to join Emily Blunts for Netflix’s next project Pain Hustlers. According to Deadline, the giant streamer bagged the project during Cannes Film Festival this year.

The story of the forthcoming film centres on Liza Drake (Blunt), a high-school dropout dreaming of a better life for her and her young daughter. She lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical startup in a yellowing strip mall in Central Florida. Her charm, guts, and drive catapult the company and her into the high life, where she soon finds herself at the centre of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences.

Chris Evans roped in alongside Emily Blunt for next project

The shooting of the film is expected to begin in late August. According to the International outlet, the forthcoming project has been billed as being tonally similar to The Big Short, American Hustle, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

The project has been bankrolled by Lawrence Grey under his Grey Matter Productions banner alongside Yates and Yvonne Walcott Yates’ Wychwood Pictures. Lewis Taylor and Ben Everard are EPs, with Cyrus Mojibi, Patrick Wade, Lawrence Kao, and Lloyd Everard serving as co-producers.

Meanwhile, Evans is reteaming with the Russo Brothers after his streak with them on the Avengers and Captain America Marvel movies as well as Netflix’s The Gray Man opposite Ryan Gosling. He recently wrapped production on the Dexter Fletcher directorial Ghosted for Apple.

Apart from this, the actor has been basking in the success of the Pixar animated film titled Lightyear based on the character from the Toy Story franchise. Recently, he shared a note of gratitude for his supporters who joined him at the premiere of the movie in London. He wrote, ''Thank you so much to everyone that joined us last night at the Lightyear premiere in London. It was such an amazing evening! I can’t wait for you all to see this movie. The opening action sequence left me completely speechless, and I cried within the first 30 minutes! @pixar always gets me''

