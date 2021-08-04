Chris Evans Confirms Lizzo’s Pregnancy Rumours; Says ‘just Heard About Our Bundle Of Joy'

Actor Chris Evans and singer Lizzo are the talk of the town on social media, and fans cannot get enough of the duo. Their flirty friendship took a turn when Lizzo took to TikTok and pretended to be pregnant with Evans’ child. Needless to say, the video went viral and the Captain America actor also replied to it.

How it all began

Rumours began when singer Lizzo revealed that she once got drunk and sent Chris Evans an Instagram DM. It is after this, that fans began speculating that the duo is having a baby together. Lizzo’s TikTok video and Evan’s reply added fuel to the fire.

In the TikTok video Lizzo put out, she can be heard saying, “This is something that I’ve been really trying to keep personal and private just between me and the father of my child.” She also went on to say that she had been ‘sucking in’ and goes on to reveal what looks like a baby bump. She also said, “But since we’re airing out all the rumours today, I’ve been sucking in. We’re going to have a little America,” which left fans across the globe shocked beyond belief.

Known for his role in The Avengers, Snowpiercer, Captain America: Civil War and many more, Chris Evans added to Lizzo’s joke on social media. This is seen when Lizzo reveals a chat between herself and the actor in her TikTok itself. She is seen with straightened hair and long shaped black nails.

The singer also mentioned that she had ‘secured the child support bag.’ This is when Evan’s message to her is revealed, where he has said, ‘Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy. My mother will be so happy, lol.’ He also went on to ask the singer to promise him that there would be no gender reveal party.

Things didn’t stop here. The Good as Hell singer also captioned a video on TikTok as ‘OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP!’ She then went on to ask fans what they think the baby should be named.

Since it all began with a drunk text, Lizzo also put out a message of caution. She wrote, ‘Don’t drink and DM, kids…. for legal porpoises this is a joke.’ Fans have been loving her exchanges with Evans and cannot get enough of the two.

(Picture Credit: AP)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.