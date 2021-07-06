Chris Evans Extends Support To Gymnast Aly Raisman Who Lost Her Pet, Asks Fans For Help

Chris Evans recently made a call to his fans to help him find his friend’s pet. The 'Captain America' actor, took to social media to ask his fans to help find his friend and athlete Alexandra Raisman‘s lost dog, Mylo.Raisman’s furry friend went missing last week and was not seen in the nearby area, despite all efforts, he was found nowhere. In his desperate call for his friend’s pet, Evans asked his fans in Boston to keep an eye out for the beloved pet.

Alexandra Raisman’s lost puppy

Aly Raisman, the 27-year-old Olympic gymnast, first shared the information on her Instagram account, and wrote a post, “To my followers in the seaport/Boston area…my dog Mylo was terrified of fireworks and ran off. He has a tag on and a leash. Please let me know if you see him. Thank you.”



“I am so appreciative of all of your help and support! I have a favour to ask - please do not go out and actively search for Mylo. He is terrified, and the folks at Missing Dogs Mass advised that we don’t have anyone yelling his name or running around looking for him. I was told that scared dogs will make bad decisions if they are pressured, and that is the last thing that we want to have happened. If anyone should see Mylo, please don’t post the location in social media comments, but message me directly at lynnraisman@gmail.com Tremendous gratitude for your help and understanding ❤️,” She added.

Chris offers help, asks fans to be on the lookout

Chris Evans stepped up his efforts to help Aly unite with this furry friend, he reposted the Raisaman’s post on his social media. Chris was also close to Mylo, as he was one of the first people to meet Mylo when Aly adopted him last year. While reposting the post on his stories, he asked his fans to ‘be on the lookout if you are in the area!’ Chris is a talented Hollywood actor and is known for his roles in movies like, ‘Avengers’, ‘Gifted’ and ‘Before we go’.



(Image: AP)

