Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson To Share Screen Again In Upcoming Romance-action 'Ghosted'

Apple TV+ has roped in two Marvel superstars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, known for their roles as Captain America and Black Widow, respectively, for its latest adventure movie project titled Ghosted, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The Avengers stars will come together in the Dexter Fletcher directorial, written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who have worked on scripts of blockbuster movies like Deadpool and Zombieland.

Other details about the movie are being kept under wraps, but reports have stated that Ghosted will be a high-budget romantic action-adventure, following the trails of the 1984 Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner starrer adventure movie Romancing the Stone. The movie would mark Johansson's second project since she made headlines with her lawsuit against Disney over alleged contract breach with the Disney+ release of her Black Widow movie, the first one being the new Wes Anderson movie, which commenced shooting in Spain. Chris Evans will mark another collaboration with Apple TV+ after starring in Defending Jacob.

Apart from acting in the movie, Evans is also on board as a producer. The project comes ahead of Apple's plan to rope in top celebrities as it aggressively looks at expanding its feature division. The streamer is currently in production for its Will Smith starrer Emancipation, as well as Martin Scorsese’s period thriller Killers of the Flower Moon, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio alongside Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, and Robert De Niro.

More on leading duo's upcoming projects

Evans and Johansson have starred together in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, including all four The Avengers films.

Evans has recently wrapped filming for The Gray Man, an action thriller in which he is starring alongside the La La Land star Ryan Gosling. The movie marks his reunion with his Avengers filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo. The actor plays the role of CIA operative Lloyd Hansen in the upcoming film, which is based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel with the same name. Apart from Gosling ad Evans, the movie also stars Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton and Wagner Moura. The movie will release on Netflix, without any specific release date in sight.

Johansson is currently set to appear in the eleventh directorial effort from Wes Anderson, which is yet untitled. The movie will also star Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie and Adrien Brody and Tilda Swinton in pivotal roles.

