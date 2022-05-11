Chris Evans Shares Details About His Role In 'The Gray Man'; 'all He Wants Is Anarchy'

Ahead of the release of Russo Brothers' The Gray Man, the makers of the film have been teasing fans with the first look posters featuring the ensemble star cast. Netflix's forthcoming film is helmed by the Avengers: Endgame filmmaking duo Joe and Anthony Russo, who will rejoin MCU writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely for the upcoming intriguing drama.

During his recent interaction with Empire, actor Chris Evans spilt fresh details regarding his role of Hansen in the upcoming drama where he will be pitted against the likes of Ryan Gosling, who will essay the role of a talented CIA operator. In the film, Evans and Gosling will engage in an epic pursuit when Hansen sets a bounty on his old colleague's head and sends the world's deadliest assassins after him.

Chris Evans talks about his role in The Gray Man

During his chat, Chris spilt the beans and revealed how his role in the upcoming film as Lloyd Hansen will be unique and a never-seen-before one. The actor stated that his character is a "trainwreck of a human being." The character can be anything in any scene because all he wants is anarchy, he said. Getting to lean into a character who loved doing bad things was an opportunity that Evans relished – especially getting to do so with the Russo Brothers. For the unversed, Chris has also collaborated with the director duo on an array of Marvel films - Captain America: The Winter Soldier; Captain America: Civil War; Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Sharing his admiration for the creators, the Fantastic Four star stated that he just loves the Russos, adding that he can do anything they ask him to do. Given the character that he is playing in the next film, he admitted to lacking the skills to have played it on screen.

Stating the characteristics of the role, Evans revealed that his role is so liberated, free, and honest and he understood what he does is bad and harmful, but according to the actor, his role considers himself necessary.

After the actor shared his views on the character, it will be intriguing to see what he brings to the table. Time and again, he has proved his skills and range to portray a malevolent character on the big screen.

IMAGE: Instagram/GraymanNetflix/AP