Chris Hemsworth And Elsa Pataky Flaunt Some Goofy Dance Moves At Party, Watch

Over the weekend, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky threw a glamorous "white party" at their sprawling property in the beachside town. Elsa recently took to Instagram and shared a video with Chris in which the couple can be seen flaunting some dance moves, decked up in pantsuits. Take a look below.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky flaunt dance moves

Elsa shared a video in which she stunned an off-white pantsuit and heels with silver face jewels for a fun twist on the sophisticated look. On the other hand, Chris donned a plain white pantsuit and a pair of aviators. They grooved on the song Stayin’ Alive by Bee Gees walking by the pool at the lavish soiree and laughed at the goofy moves. In her caption, she wrote, “With those dance moves how could I say no! #whiteparty” Fans were in awe and flooded her post with comments while one of them wrote, “He should have done a come back on Dancing with the Stars.” Another said, “You guys are the best.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

A peek into Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's White Party

Apart from this, Elsa also shared a set of happy snaps in which the couple can be seen enjoying themselves with their friends in a fully decorated white background with balloons, flowers and more. In attendance were Liam Hemsworth, Matt Damon, his wife, Luciana Barroso, Luke Hemsworth’s wife Samantha, Gabriella Brooks, TV personality Lauren Phillips, Chris’ personal trainer Luke Zocchi, and Chris’ stunt double Bobby Holland Hanton. Entertainment for the night was provided by the Melbourne folk band The Teskey Brothers. In her caption, she wrote, “Fun white party with our best friends and so happy to have @theteskeybrothers with us!”

Chris Hemsworth shared a glimpse of the band’s performance on his Instagram. In his caption, he wrote, “Thank You @joshteskey @theteskeybrothers for one of the most epic live performances. If I can lay some wisdom upon you all it’s to immediately listen to The Teskey Brothers #teskeybrothers.” The Rock took to the comments section and said, “Wow. One of my fav bands! ‘Carry You’ is my go-to when I’m three manas in.”

(Promo Image source: Elsa Pataky's Instagram)

