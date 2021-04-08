Chris Hemsworth And Russell Crowe In Talks To Make 'Gladiator 2': Reports

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, known for his portrayal of Thor, is in talks with Russell Crowe to make a sequel of the hit movie Gladiator. The duo will be seen on screen in the upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder in which Russell Crowe will be making a special appearance.

Chris Hemsworth and Russell Crowe to make Gladiator 2?

According to a report by New Idea, Chris and Russell are analysing the concept of a plausible sequel and have even spent hours pondering over script ideas. According to the report, the duo is also in talks to co-produce the movie with Chris Hemsworth playing the role of Crowe's character, Maximus' son. The report claimed that the actors have become closer ever since Russell joined Thor: Love and Thunder's cast.

Gladiator was released back in 2000 and featured an ensemble cast including various actors like Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Ralf Möller, Oliver Reed, Djimon Hounsou, Derek Jacobi, John Shrapnel, and Richard Harris. Russell Crowe plays the role of a Roman general, Maximus Decimus Meridius, who is deceived when Commodus played by Joaquin Phoenix, the ambitious son of Emperor Marcus Aurelius, murders his father and seizes the throne. Commodus murders Maximus' family after he defies him and thus sets Maximus on a road to vengeance. The movie became a critical and box office success, earning more than $400 million worldwide and receiving 11 Oscar nominations.

A quick look at Chris Hemsworth's movies

Chris Hemsworth is best known for his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So far, Chris has portrayed the God of Thunder in 9 MCU movies. Hemsworth was seen in the horror-comedy The Cabin in the Woods, which garnered a positive response from the critics as well as viewers. He was next opposite Kristen Stewart in the film Snow White and the Huntsman (2012) as the Huntsman. Chris has featured in various commercial and critically successful movies such as Men in Black: International, Extraction, Rush, The Huntsman: Winter's War and Ghostbusters. The actor will next be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be a direct sequel to Thor: Ragnarok.

Source: Russell Crowe's Instagram