Chris Hemsworth 'kickin The Week Off' In This Video Flaunting His Boxing Skills

Chris Hemsworth went on to show fans his explosive power through a boxing video he uploaded on his social media handles. The actor seems to be packing a strong punch with his trainer as he trained religiously. The actor has been quite dedicated to fitness and training and therefore, his fans have loved watching him train for certain parts in films. From his appearance in Thor to his latest hit with Extraction, the actor has been loved for his work and the discipline he shows while he trains for the parts in films.

Chris Hemsworth is 'kickin the week off' in THIS video

The actor is currently gearing up for a few films that require him to pack on some muscles; hence, the actor has been training for a while. Chris Hemsworth often posts videos of himself training and motivates fans to do the same. Over the years, he has posted several such workout videos that fans have loved and followed. In the recent video, Chris Hemsworth was seen sparring with one of his trainers. The actor managed to pack strong, heavy blows which seemed to amuse fans. The actor was practicing shirtless and thus showed off his well-toned abs as well. Fans seemed to love the video. with a few peers commenting on the post.

Prior to this, Chris Hemsworth had uploaded another video of himself while training which also caught the attention of his fans. On the work front, the Bad Times at the El Royale actor will be seen next in Thor: Love and Thunder which has gotten fans very excited. After the events of Endgame, the fans will witness Thor’s story further through the upcoming film. During a comic con session, it was revealed that Thor will also feature a bunch of new characters from the comics. Thus fans have been very excited to watch this upcoming film featuring Chris Hemsworth. The actor will also be seen in the Hulk Hogan biopic which has kept fans eager since the day it was first announced. Thus fans seemed to be excited for Chris Hemsworth as he trains hard for the movies he will be appearing in soon.

Source: Chris Hemsworth Instagram