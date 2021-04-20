Chris Hemsworth Kickstarts His Shoot For The 'Madmax' Prequel 'Furosia' In Australia

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, best known for his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is all set to star in the Madmax prequel Furiosa. The actor recently attended a press conference with the makers of the movie and shared pictures of the conference on his Instagram account. While sharing these pics, he expressed his excitement for his upcoming movie.

Chris Hemsworth to kick start the shoot of Madmax prequel Furiosa

Chris Hemsworth will next be seen in the prequel of the hit action thriller franchise Madmax. Madmax will also include actors like Queen's Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II best known for his role in Aquaman. As per IMDb reports, the movie will follow the origin story of renegade warrior Furiosa before she teamed up with Mad Max in Fury Road. Chris recently shared pictures from a press conference about the movie.

While sharing the pictures, the actor thanked the makers of the movie - George Miller and Doug Mitchell - for giving him an opportunity to be a part of the movie. Through his captions, he also revealed that the shooting of the movie will take place in Australia. Chris wrote,

"Great press conference discussing mad max Furiosa. Huge thanks to George Miller and Doug Mitchell for the opportunity and state and federal government for all their support and for making it possible to shoot here in NSW Australia. Can’t wait to kick it off. Gonna pour my heart, soul, blood sweat and tears into this one".

Fans react to Chris Hemsworth's latest post

Fans quickly reacted to Chris Hemsworth's latest post and filled the comment section. The majority of the fans left heart emoticons in the comments section. Most of the fans commented that they were really excited about the movie and that they couldn't wait.

Chris Hemsworth's upcoming movies

Chris Hemsworth will next be seen reprising his role as Thor in the upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie is scheduled to release on 6th May 2022 and will be a direct sequel to the 2017 movie Thor: Ragnarok. The actor also will also be seen in the science fiction film Escape from Spiderhead. The movie will also feature actors like Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett.

Source: Chris Hemsworth's Instagram

