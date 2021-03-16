Chris Hemsworth Opens Up About Pressure Of Making 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Thor: Love and Thunder is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It comes from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, a movie that received immense praises from the audiences. Now, lead actor Chris Hemsworth expressed that he feels the pressure to achieve the same feat as Ragnarok.

Chris Hemsworth on the pressure of getting Thor: Love and Thunder to Ragnarok level

In a recent interview with GQ Australia, Chris Hemsworth explained how there is a stress of making Thor: Love and Thunder in the right tone as they did with acclaimed Ragnarok. He said that there is the same, if not more, pressure now to achieve the same feat again. He mentioned that there is a little bit of “exciting nervous energy” that is motivating all of them to reach a little further to make sure that they are covering all bases and approaching the scene from every angle.

Thor: Love and Thunder has Chris Pratt in a cameo as Peter Quill / Star-Lord. It reunites him with Chris Hemsworth, after their friendly rivalry in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Talking about working with Pratt again, Hemsworth said that he is “wildly impressive” with the spontaneity and the humour and the things he comes up with. He asserted that it is both funny, inspiring, and intimidating.

Marvel Studios is making Thor: Love and Thunder one of their biggest upcoming films, as it is the only fourth solo movie of a character in the MCU. The cast has Natalie Portman returning as Jane Foster who will take on the God of Thunder’s female incarnation, Mighty Thor. Tessa Thompson will reprise Valkyrie, Karen Gillan as Nebula, along with other Guardians of the Galaxy members to be seen in the project.

Christian Bale will be making his MCU debut in the movie as Gorr: The God Butcher. Matt Damon is also speculated to be a part of the film. Jaimie Alexander will make a comeback as Lady Sif; she was last in Thor: The Dark World and was missing from Thor: Ragnarok while her teammates were killed in the latter movie. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently filming in Australia and is scheduled to release in theatres on May 6, 2022.