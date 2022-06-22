Chris Hemsworth Says He Wants To Do Cameo As Thor In 'Deadpool 3' To Tease Hugh Jackman

Chris Hemsworth is all set to reprise his role as Lord of Thunder in the upcoming film Thor: Love And Thunder. The actor will share the screen space with Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Taika Watiti and Christian Bale in the forthcoming movie.

Meanwhile, the makers of the movie have ignited fans' excitement with continuous updates on the film. While Chris Hemsworth will be seen playing Thor after three years in July, he already has eyes on another upcoming Marvel film but for a hilarious reason.

Amid speculations about Chris Hemsworth's cameo in Deadpool 3, the actor himself revealed that he wishes to do a cameo in Ryan Reynolds-starrer. While talking to BBC Radio 1, the actor said that he has a hilarious reason behind making an appearance in Deadpool 3 and mentioned how he could make some calls to make sure that there is his cameo in the film instead of that of Hugh Jackman. The actor said, "I might make some calls to make sure...I'll put myself in Deadpool instead. That would be the offering."

The actor joked about appearing in the film just to tease Jackman, who was earlier in talks of getting a cameo in Deadpool 3.

Previously, Ryan Reynolds had talked about Jackman's Wolverine's appearance in the third instalment of the Deadpool franchise. During a chat with Comic Book, the actor said that it would be a dream come true for him to get the X-Men star in the movie.

He had then said, "That would be amazing. I say write to Kevin Feige, care of Marvel Cinematic Universe at whatever Buena Vista Way. I don't know where it is, but yeah, that would be nice. That would be a dream. That would be dream come true."

More about Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds' superhero character Deadpool became a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe last year. As much as the actor, his fans were also excited about his MCU debut. Back in March, the actor announced his third collaboration with director Shawn Levy, after Free Guy and The Adam Project, Deadpool 3. Mentioning the movie will be more "stabby," the actor had written, "The third film in my Shawn Levy trilogy will be a tad more stabby."

Image: AP