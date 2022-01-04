Chris Hemsworth Shares His Love For India After Shooting 'Extraction': 'I Love The People'

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth, who shot certain portions of his super hit film The Extraction in India, expressed his fondness for the country. During his recent conversation with a global wellness brand, actor Sonakshi Sinha and Chris Hemsworth were asked a series of rapid-fire questions. During his conversation, Hemsworth spoke about his love for India, the COVID-19 crisis, and more.

2020's Extraction marked Chris Hemsworth's digital debut. He starred alongside Rudraksha Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, David Harbour, and Golshifteh Farhani. The film's plot revolved around a mercenary Tyler Rake, hired for the extraction of the son of a crime lord from Bangladesh. Things get ugly when bringing the boy back home becomes nearly impossible. Now the team is looking forward to the sequel as the team has nearly shot the second installment.

Chris Hemsworth reflects his thoughts on Extraction shooting in India

During the chat, Hemsworth also recalled the time when he came to India for the shoot of Extraction.

He said, "I love the people, I love the food, it was a very warm and welcoming atmosphere over there. We had thousands of people turning up to watch our shooting and cheering at the end of every take. It was like being on a stage somewhere. It was a very unique special experience, one I hold very close to my heart and always will." Sonakshi said, "India loves you, Chris," to which he replied, "I love India."

Sonakshi also heaped praises on Hemsworth for inspiring millions with his fitness videos. She said, "I am inspired by you." Apart from this, the two stars also discussed their newfound hobbies, things or people they want to keep away from, and their favourite breakfast.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi will next be seen in Double XL alongside actor Huma Qureshi. The film talks about body positivity and women championing each other. The upcoming film is written by Mudassar Aziz and directed by Satramm Ramani.

It is produced by T-Series, Wakaoo Films, and Elemen3 Entertainment. The film is set to release in the summer this year. According to Pinkvilla, the story of the film explores the journey into the hearts of two plus-sized women, one from the heartland of Uttar Pradesh and the other from the glitzy and glamorous world of New Delhi, as they navigate through a society that often attributes beauty or attraction to a woman's appearance.

IMAGE: Instagram/ComictropoliseFB/AP