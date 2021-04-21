Chris Hemsworth To Star In 'Mad Max Furiosa', Says 'biggest Pinch-myself Moment'

Actor Chris Hemsworth, best known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been gearing up for his upcoming movie Furiosa. The actor recently shared Furiosa, the Mad Max prequel update and even talked about his experience working in the film. Read further ahead to what the actor shared.

When Chris Hemsworth revealed his 'biggest pinch-myself moment'

According to reports by People, as Chris Hemsworth has been preparing for his upcoming Mad Max prequel, Furiosa, the actor along with other cast and crew of the movie interacted with the media in a press conference. During the event, Chris Hemsworth talked about how it was a dream come true for him when he came to know that it was being filmed in his homeland, Australia. He then stated that this will be either his fourth or fifth movie in Australia. The actor further stated that it was his 'biggest pinch-myself moment' out of everything he had ever done and added the reason behind it - how he had grown up watching this iconic movie. Sharing his feelings about featuring in the film, he shared that it was a “huge honour” and at the same time a lot of exciting pressure and mentioned how it was certainly motivating.

It was later mentioned that the Mad Max prequel cast and crew will travel to multiple locations across South Wales including the town of Broken Hill. Writer and director of the movie George Miller also attend the press conference and stated that he was grateful to shoot the film in his home country and even thanked the financial support received from the state and federal governments. He even recalled how his friends in England shooting for movies had to be shut down two to three times.

Mad Max prequel cast also includes Taylor-Joy, who once stated in an interaction that she had so many feelings and it was difficult to put them into words. She then added how she felt humbled and grateful and mentioned that the first thing that went through her head when she found out about her character, she decided to work hard for this. She even talked about how she endeavoured to match the level of commitment of those who came before her in the movie.

Image Source- Chris Hemsworth's Instagram