Chris Hemsworth To 'swim With Sharks' For National Geographic’s New Docuseries

Actor Chris Hemsworth has borrowed some daring from the ‘Thor’ (a character he plays in MCU movies) to venture himself into some adventure sport. The 37-year-old actor will be seen playing a new role in National Geographic’s new programme, called ‘Chris Hemsworth Getting Familiar with Sharks’. He will be participating in Geographic’s annual Shark Week.

In the show, the Australian actor will be seen discovering different species of sharks, under deep water. In an episode, Hemsworth will be sent on a “mission to uncover the science of shark behaviour and discover how humans and sharks can safely coexist. There’s been an increase in local shark attacks on the east coast of Australia, which leads him to try to understand the different species of sharks and their behaviours", the trailer of the episode reveals.

Chris Hemsworth Swims With Sharks

A glimpse of the episode has been released on YouTube. In the two minute clip, he can be heard saying, "It's such a privilege seeing these massive creatures up close." Watch it here-

As per local media reports, while speaking to the pressman, Chris said, that “where I live, we’ve just had the worst rate of fatal shark encounters in a century. I wanna find out if we can live together without doing each other harm.

In the show, he will also be seen speaking with underwater conservationist Valerie Taylor and talking about different ways of conserving the Sharks and providing them with an appropriate environment to co-exist. “It’s such a privilege seeing these massive creatures up close,” he added.

Many of his fans are excited to see him in this new Avatar. Other than this, recently, a month back in June, Chris Hemsworth revealed on his Instagram that the production of his latest movie, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ has been officially wrapped up.

Sharing the news, he wrote, “That’s a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate. The film is gonna be batshit crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heartstring or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!”

The MCU actor has given various successful hits in the past, including movies like Avengers, Men In Black, Extraction (TV Series) etc.





