Chris Hemsworth's Huge Biceps Has Brother Luke Making Fun Of His Leg Muscles

Chris Hemsworth recently took to his social media handle and posted a picture with his son. What caught everybody's attention was Chris Hemsworth's huge bicep and his witty caption. The Thor actor's brother Luke Hemsworth ridiculed him in the comments section with a sarcastic comment about his leg muscles.

Chris Hemsworth's Instagram post

Snow White and the Huntsman actor Chris Hemsworth took to his Instagram handle recently and shared an adorable picture with his little son. The father-son duo could be seen walking away hand in hand, while Chris turned around to face the camera for a picture. His son had a Superman-like cape on and the Thor actor's witty caption read, "Holding my little man’s hand and asking him the age-old question. “What do you want to be when you grow up” “Dad I wanna be Superman” Lucky I have two other kids."

Netizens react to Chris Hemsworth's post

The Ghostbusters actor has a following of 49 million people on the social networking site and his latest post with his son garnered close to 10 million likes within a couple of days. While people called the father-son pair adorable, it was Chris Hemsworth's brother Luke's comment that caught everybody's attention. Luke Hemsworth wrote, "Bro?! You’ve been skipping leg days again?!", referring to his huge biceps and average-sized calf muscles. Another person commented saying, "MCU & DC cross over? 🤔. 😅😂😅😂😅", while one more of his followers wrote, "Probably because Superman doesn’t skip Leg Day."

Chris Hemsworth's projects

The Star Trek actor is currently filming his fourth film as Thor, namely Thor: Love And Thunder. The production of the same is currently underway. Recently, it was revealed that actor Russel Crowe will be a part of the cast as well after he shared a picture with Chris. Hemsworth was last seen in the 2020 Netflix film titled Extraction, which went on to do really well. Other than Thor: Love and Thunder, he has another film in his kitty titled Escape from Spiderman. His most critically acclaimed films include the comedy horror The Cabin in the Woods and the biographical sports film Rush, in which he portrayed James Hunt.

