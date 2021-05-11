Chris Hemsworth's Wife Elsa Pataky Shares Adorable Mother's Day Gift By Baby Sasha

Thor: Love and Thunder actor Chris Hemsworth recently dropped in a cute Mother’s Day post on social media for his wife, Elsa Pataky. Following in his footsteps, his wife shared something equally special that she received on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky added a video showing how her daughter gifted a card to her on Mother’s Day.

Baby Sasha melts Elsa Pataky's heart with her Mother’s Day gift

Elsa Pataky recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this video clip in which she showcased how her daughter Sasha gifted her a handmade card on the occasion of Mother’s Day. In the video, she showed the first page of her card where she made a woman with DIY techniques using a button to make her head along with a piece of cloth for her clothing. She then drew two bouquets of flowers next to the figure she made. Her daughter even showcased her cute sketching skills by making hearts and a bird next to it.

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky then opened the card and showed how baby Sasha added a handwritten note stating “I love you”. She even made a heart with a pencil and wrote “you are the best” inside it.

In the caption, she stated that this Mother’s Day gift from her daughter melted her heart. She even translated her caption and added the same in Spanish stating “me derrite el corazón!”. In the end, she added a cute smiling face emoji with hearts all around.

Many fans took to her Instagram handle and dropped in heart and heart-eyed emojis in the comment section to depict how much they loved her daughter’s gift. Others stated that it was the best gift. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Elsa Pataky’s Instagram post.



Chris Hemsworth’s movies

The actor is currently filming for his highly anticipated upcoming movie, Thor: Love and Thunder which has been slated to release in May 2022. Directed by Taika Waititi, the movie will also include many other phenomenal actors namely Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster / Mighty Thor, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri and many more.

