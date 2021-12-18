Chris Noth Denies Sexual Assault Allegations, Calls It 'complete Fabrication'

Sex and the City star Chris Noth found himself in hot waters after being accused by two women of sexual assault. Now, a third woman has come forward with sexual assault allegations against the actor. In a report by the Daily Beast on Friday, a woman who wished to remain anonymous and used the name, Ava to address her, told the publication that Noth had sexually assaulted her while she was working at a New York City restaurant in the year 2010.

Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by third woman

As per the report, Ava was 18-years-old at the time. She has recently graduated from an acting conservatory. She told the outlet that she was hired at Da Marino as a hostess, who also used to sing on nights the restaurant had a pianist. She alleged to the outlet that the actor was often at the restaurant, saying he was 'always intoxicated' whenever he came.

She said that one night, Noth told her boss that she would sing with him even though she hadn't filled the restaurant yet. Ava said that after their performance, the 67-years-old 'talked about her career and hometown of Toronto" at a table while he repeatedly pulled her onto his lap while groping her and 'pressing her onto his erection.' According to Ava, Noth kept repeating, "I love Canadian women," while doing so.

Ava alleged that at the end of her shift, she went to her manager's office to get paid for the night, and Noth followed her. She told the outlet that Noth 'acted as if they had intentionally snuck off together clandestinely.' She said that she found him, 'sloppy', 'heavy' and 'strong.' She added that the And Just Like That... actor pressed her body against a desk, kissed her, and digitally penetrated her. She also said that he had texted her from his home, asking for her address to send a car, but she never replied.

Responding to the allegations, the actor denied them. Noth's rep told People magazine that the story is a 'complete fabrication and the alleged accounts detailed throughout reading like a piece of bad fiction.' He stated that as Chris stated earlier, 'he has and would never cross that line.'

Earlier this week, two women also came forward with allegations of sexual assault against Noth. One incident allegedly took place in Los Angeles in 2004, and the other in New York in 2015. Noth has stated that the encounters were 'consensual.'

(Image: AP)