Chris Noth Dropped By A3 Artists Agency Day After Sexual Assault Allegations Surfaced

Chris Noth, who is popular for his performance as Mr Big on HBO's Sex and the City, has been dropped as a client by a talent agency, A3 Artists Agency a day after sexual assault allegations surfaced against him, reported Deadline. According to the report, Noth had recently signed with A3 earlier this year. A representative for Chris Noth had declined to comment on the matter other than to reiterate that the actor stands by his statement and his denial.

The 67-year-old actor was accused of rape by two women in separate incidents in a report published on Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. The report claimed both the women did not know each other and contacted the publication in August and September, respectively when Noth was busy promoting his next comedy-drama television series, And Just Like That... They both mentioned that the promotions and articles surfacing about the Sex and the City sequel, And Just Like That had brought back 'painful memories'.

The incidents in question took place in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015. The publication reported the story using the names Zoe and Lily and did not reveal their identity. Lily, who mentioned she was 25-years-old at the time of the incident mentioned she had text messages as proof of what happened. Zoe on the other hand mentioned that seeing the actor on the recently released show 'set off something' in her that she had 'buried' for several years.

Noth responded to the allegations and stated they were 'categorically false' in a statement. The actor mentioned in his statement that the allegations made against him were made by people he met 'years, even decades, ago'. He called them 'categorically false' and mentioned that 'no always means no' and that he never crossed that line. He also stated that the 'encounters were consensual' and also mentioned it was 'difficult' not to mention the timing of these accusations.

Chris Noth ended his statement by writing, "I do know this, I did not assault these women."

