Chris Pratt Enjoys "baby Time" With Kids Jack & Lyla, Makes Breakfast For "wifey"

Chris Pratt is spending some quality time with his son and daughter. The Guardians of the Galaxy star posted a picture of him spending time with his newborn daughter and his son Jack. After posting this sweet selfie with his kids, Chris Pratt also shared a special breakfast he made for his wife Katherine. Find out more details about Chris Pratt’s family day below.

Chris Pratt cradles daughter Lyla and son Jack in new picture

Chris Pratt has talked about his son Jack on several occasions right from interviews to Instagram posts. Chris recently welcomed a new addition to their family, as his wife Katherine gave birth to their daughter, Lyla. Now, Chris Pratt in his latest Instagram story shared a picture of him with his kids.

In the picture, Chris Pratt is posing for a selfie in a black T-shirt on what seems to be his house’s balcony. Chris Pratt’s children’s faces are not visible. But both Jack and Lyla are laying right beside him. Along with the picture, Chris Pratt simply wrote, “Baby time!”. He also added a green tick mark along with the caption. Take a look at Chris Pratt’s story below.

Chris Pratt not only spends some quality time with his kids but also made a special breakfast for his wife. In his next Instagram story, Chris Pratt shared a picture of a bowl with two soft-boiled eggs, sliced avocadoes, and bell peppers. He also added a few pieces of bread on the side. Along with the picture, he added the caption, “Make wifey breakfast” and of course did not forget to add the green tick. Take a look at Chris Pratt’s story below.

Chris Pratt announces ‘The Tomorrow War’

On the work front, Chris Pratt’s brand-new film is on its way to enthral fans. The Guardians of the Galaxy star took to social media and announced the film. He also shared a few stills from the film. Along with this post, he wrote, “Just wait until you see what’s coming. @TheTomorrowWar arrives July 2 on @AmazonPrimeVideo. My first Executive Producer credit on a feature film!! Boy we busted our asses on this movie and I guarantee you have never seen anything like it. It’s so original, scary, moving, funny and visually stunning. AND you can let you kids watch it. (PG-13) Get ready for a new favorite movie. There’s a reason Amazon paid a butt load of money to buy this film. The reason is... Jeff Bezos loves aliens. And also, it’s the best movie you’ll see this year. I promise you. Humbly, this is the one”.

Image Credit: Katherine Schwarzenegger Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.