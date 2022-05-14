Chris Rock Says He's 'OK' Post Will Smith's Slap, Quips 'Got Most Of My Hearing Back'

Oscars 2022 turned massively controversial after Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage for making fun of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness. It's been close to two months since the altercation took place at Dolby Theatre, but it seems like the wounds are still fresh for the latter. Days after the infamous Academy Awards incident, Chris Rock cracked a joke about it: "I got most of my hearing back".

'I got most of my hearing back': Chris Rock on Will Smith slap controversy

On Thursday, during a live comedy show, "Ego Death", Rock quipped that words don't hurt as much as being hit in the face. The comedian added, "I’m OK, if anybody was wondering". As per a report by the Times of London, Chris said, "I got most of my hearing back."

He went on to say that he won't talk about his feud with Will Smith: "People expect me to talk about the bulls – – t. I’m not going to talk about it right now. I’ll get to it eventually — on Netflix". He added, "Anyone who says ‘words hurt’ — has never been punched in the face."

Earlier, during a comedy set at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, last month, he told his audience, "I’m OK. I have a whole show, and I’m not talking about that until I get paid".

Just a week ahead of his Casino appearance, he made a surprise visit to the Comedy Cellar in New York City, where he said, "Lower your expectations. I’m not going to address that s – – t."

Will Smith issues an apology

Hours after the slap, Will Smith, who went on to receive the Best Actor award at the Oscars, also took to his Instagram handle to issue a public apology post the feud with Chris Rock. Will stated, "I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness." Have a look: