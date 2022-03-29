Chris Rock's Documentary 'Good Hair' Goes Viral After He Pokes Pun At Jada; Netizens React

One of the most controversial moments in Oscars history was witnessed on Sunday when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock hard after the actor-comedian joked about the former's wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss. There were all sorts of reactions to the incident, right from the videos of the incident going viral, the flood of memes to witty tweets and posts about it, and celebrities across the world issuing statements.

One theme about the reactions had a mention to Chris Rock's documentary Bad Hair. Many felt his joke about Jada Pinkett Smith was ironic since he had made a documentary about the norms, perceptions, and styling culture about the hair of black women.

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock: Netizens find joke ironic over latter's documentary on black women's hair

TV personality and hairstylist Elgin Charles, who had starred in the documentary Bad Hair, stated that hair was a very sensitive subject for many black women of colour, especially black women. He added that Rock should have known this because he had produced the documentary. He stated that Will Smith was 'wrong' in expressing his displeasure through assault, and added that Rock was also wrong, something visible through Jada being 'visibly upset.'

One netizen shared a clip of Chris Rock from the documentary, to highlight the 'trauma' Jada and other Black women face because of their hair. 'He absolutely knew better', multiple netizens found it ironic.

Another asked if he was the 'same guy' who had made the documentary and also made comments about TV host Oprah Winfrey's hair, and asked if he was 'too obsessed with hair.'

TV personality Zerlina Maxwell expressed surprise over the joke, mentioning that Chris Rock had daughters and had made the documentary Good Hair. Another netizen wrote that Rock should have known better than making a joke about a black woman's hair in a room full of white people.

HAIR is a VERY sensitive subject for many women of color; Black women in particular. Chris Rock knows this better than most b/c he produced a documentary called #GoodHair (that I starred in)...



Will Smith was wrong, but Chris Rock was as well. Jada was visibly upset. #Oscars — Elgin Charles (@ElginCharles) March 28, 2022

I’m actually stuck on the fact that Chris Rock has daughters and made the documentary Good Hair



And yet! Still made that joke. — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) March 28, 2022

… it’s ironic how Chris Rock made a whole documentary about Black women called “Good Hair” but then gets smacked for making fun of a Black woman’s hair. — 𝕮𝖔𝖚𝖗𝖙 𝕶𝖎𝖒 💥 (@TheCourtKim) March 28, 2022

Good for Will bc I just KNOW the man who made documentary "Good Hair" should've known better than to try to make a joke about a Black woman's hair in a room full of white ppl. I just KNOW that pic.twitter.com/l7a0GiCAY6 — I'm Giving Bobby Brown (@LadyTheeBAP) March 28, 2022

@chrisrock is the same guy who had a docu-series about hair :Good Hair in the black community, the same guy who made comments about oprah not wearing her real hair YOU ARE TOO OBSESSED WITH Hair? — Sisi (@paballosesedi92) March 28, 2022

In case you want to understand the trauma Jada and other Black women experience because of their hair. This clip is, ironically, from the #ChrisRock documentary “Good Hair”. He absolutely knew better. #ProtectBlackWomen #WillSmith pic.twitter.com/HerBALpwIs — Serious “W✊🏾KE” Black 😷 (@NicsuPR) March 28, 2022

Chris Rock's Good Hair documentary

The multiple Grammy and Emmy winner was one of the producers and the narrator of the 2009 documentary Good Hair. He was inspired to make the documentary after his daughter asked him why she had 'Bad Hair', referring to the curly hair black women often have. He visited numerous hairstylists, salons, and scientific experts on the styling for black women and held conversations about the perceptions surrounding it.

Chris Rock's joke on Jada Pinkett Smith infuriates Will Smith

Chris Rock quipped, 'GI Jane 2' in reference to Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. His reference to the 1997 film GI Jane where Demi Moore sported a shaved head. The Matrix Resurrections star suffered from alopecia.

Will walked up to the stage and slapped Rock hard. He later apologised for his action while receiving the Best Actor award for King Richard.

