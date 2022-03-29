Last Updated:

Chris Rock's Documentary 'Good Hair' Goes Viral After He Pokes Pun At Jada; Netizens React

Chris Rock should've known better, said netizens and celebs as they called his Oscars joke on Jada Pinkett Smith ironic, mentioning his documentary 'Bad Hair'.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Chris Rock, will smith, jada pinkett smith

Image: AP


One of the most controversial moments in Oscars history was witnessed on Sunday when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock hard after the actor-comedian joked about the former's wife,  actor Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss. There were all sorts of reactions to the incident, right from the videos of the incident going viral, the flood of memes to witty tweets and posts about it, and celebrities across the world issuing statements.

One theme about the reactions had a mention to Chris Rock's documentary Bad Hair. Many felt his joke about Jada Pinkett Smith was ironic since he had made a documentary about the norms, perceptions, and styling culture about the hair of black women. 

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock: Netizens find joke ironic over latter's documentary on black women's hair

TV personality and hairstylist Elgin Charles, who had starred in the documentary Bad Hair, stated that hair was a very sensitive subject for many black women of colour, especially black women. He added that Rock should have known this because he had produced the documentary. He stated that Will Smith was 'wrong' in expressing his displeasure through assault, and added that Rock was also wrong, something visible through Jada being 'visibly upset.'

READ | Oscars Producer Will Packer comments on Will Smith-Chris Rock's on-stage confrontation

One netizen shared a clip of Chris Rock from the documentary, to highlight the 'trauma' Jada and other Black women face because of their hair. 'He absolutely knew better', multiple netizens found it ironic.

READ | Oscars 2022 ratings rise from last year's dismal low amid Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

 Another asked if he was the 'same guy' who had made the documentary and also made comments about TV host Oprah Winfrey's hair, and asked if he was 'too obsessed with hair.'

TV personality Zerlina Maxwell expressed surprise over the joke, mentioning that Chris Rock had daughters and had made the documentary Good Hair. Another netizen wrote that Rock should have known better than making a joke about a black woman's hair in a room full of white people.

READ | Will Smith-Chris Rock's altercation to 'Dune' winning 6 awards, key moments at Oscars 2022

Chris Rock's Good Hair documentary

The multiple Grammy and Emmy winner was one of the producers and the narrator of the 2009 documentary Good Hair. He was inspired to make the documentary after his daughter asked him why she had 'Bad Hair', referring to the curly hair black women often have. He visited numerous hairstylists, salons, and scientific experts on the styling for black women and held conversations about the perceptions surrounding it.   

READ | Richard Williams condemns Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars; Here's what he said

Chris Rock's joke on Jada Pinkett Smith infuriates Will Smith

Chris Rock quipped, 'GI Jane 2' in reference to Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. His reference to the 1997 film GI Jane where Demi Moore sported a shaved head. The Matrix Resurrections star suffered from alopecia. 

READ | Chris Rock's comedy tour sees ticket sales spike after feud with Will Smith at Oscars 2022

Will walked up to the stage and slapped Rock hard. He later apologised for his action while receiving the Best Actor award for King Richard. 
 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Chris Rock, Good Hair documentary, Will Smith
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND