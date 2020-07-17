Chrissy Teigen Blocks 1 Million Twitter Accounts After Getting Linked With Epstein Scandal

Chrissy Teigen, who is an active Twitter user with over 13 million followers has come forward and shared that she has blocked one million people on the platform. The chain blocking of users comes after Teigen and her husband John Legend have been accused of being involved with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The television personality and model Chrissy Teigen has deleted over 60,000 tweets as she has been continuously trolled on Twitter after getting targetted in a campaign which suggests that Teigen was on Epstein's flight logs travelling to his private island which supposedly a hub for Epstein's sex trafficking activities. After blocking a million Twitter users, Teigen has now protected her Twitter account.

Also read: Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty, denied bail in Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case

Chrissy Teigen blocks one million Twitter users

Also read: In Jeffrey Epstein case, Deutsche Bank fined $150m for failure to monitor accounts

On July 15, 2020, Teigen tweeted, 'I have block chained over one million people, ONE MILLION people today and I am still flooded with sick psychopaths. So please, spare me the 'just ignore them, they're just trolls'. The trolling has increased in the wake of Epstein's former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest. Maxwell is facing charges of sex trafficking for which she has pleaded not guilty. Teigen has also deleted over 60,000 tweets as users have been digging up her older tweets and use them as alleged evidence of Teigen being associated with Epstein's former girlfriend and associate Maxwell. Though Chrissy has come forward and denied any claims of being tied to the Epstein scandal, the merciless trolling refuses to stop, which has even prompted Chrissy to quote Twitter altogether.

Also read: US: Maxwell moved to NY for Epstein-related sex abuse charges

Back on July 14, 2020, Teigen had tweeted stating that if Twitter does not take any action against the harassment then she will definitely leave the platform. The television personality wrote that she has a family and a job and has too many entities that can be targetted. Whereas, Teigen has also revealed that she has resorted to speaking to lawyers about the same who have advised her that the trolling will not go away anytime soon. Teigen is not the only celebrity who has been accused of being associated with the Epstein scandal. Tom Hanks has also been baselessly accused of being a frequent flyer to Epstein's supposed sex trafficking Island along with other noted personalities.

Also read: US: Prosecutors seek Friday court appearance for Epstein pal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.