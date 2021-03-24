Chrissy Teigen Claps Back At 'mean' Twitter Troll Who Dissed Her New Business Venture

Chrissy Teigen and Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner recently teamed up for a new project. The duo launched their new brand, Safely which deals with plant-based cleaning products. In a hilarious promotional video, Chrissy Teigen was seen explaining her new business venture online to fans. Soon after, the American model began receiving flak from Twitter trolls. Now, on Wednesday, March 24, the socialite, took to the micro-blogging site to clap back at a ‘mean’ troll who called her new venture ‘gross’.

Chrissy Teigen receives flak

As soon as the promotional video began doing the rounds on social media, a few netizens seemed unhappy with Chrissy’s new project. A user namely Leather Hunny criticised the video by commenting on Kris and Chrissy’s ‘pumped faces’ which they believe is filled with toxins. “Not to mention their faces are pumped full of the “toxins” they’re so worried about/ any greenwashing marketing gibberish is completely offset by their home’s carbon footprint & weekend private jet trips to get to Kris’ palm springs pad #gross”, said the user.

Chrissy Teigen claps back

When the tweet caught the attention of the television personality, she immediately shut down the troll by calling them ‘mean’. “You guys are truly just mean, I’ll never get over it”, said she. Check out Chrissy Teigen’s response below:

This comes just a day after, Kris Jenner and Chrissy Teigen released the promotional video of the brand, Safely. In the clip, both the prominent faces appear together jokingly pulling each other’s leg while sharing vivid business ideas. ‘Crumb-B-Collar’ for dogs, ‘pre-chewed spaghetti, ‘son-in-law repellant’, were amongst the hilarious ideas that the duo discussed before stumbling upon the fact that they wanted a place where they could pitch their ideas ‘safely’.

The word struck a chord with both the stars which resulted in the birth of their brand new business which deals with cleaning products. The brand is reportedly plant-based and hence can be used by an individual’s entire family. The official Instagram page of the brand, shared the clip using a promising note that read, “Introducing Safely. Don’t worry—our products are better than @chrissyteigen’s pitch ideas. Sign up to be the first to shop! Mark your calendar for Thursday”. Take a look at it below:

