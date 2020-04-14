Chrissy Teigen's Epic Kitchen Fails; From Burnt Thanksgiving Pie To Sausage Saga

Chrissy Teigen, the model turned food expert's Instagram is filled with delicious food dishes and recipes. The popular celebrity wife often treats fans with delicious food posts on her social media handle. However, Chrissy also has faced kitchen related issues that include dangerously undercooked meat and sometimes burnt meals. Check out the food expert Chrissy Teigen's epic kitchen fails.

The Burnt Sweet Potato Pie

Chrissy Teigen might have penned several best-selling cookbooks but there have been times where her cooking technique or her recipe turned into a huge disaster. When Chrissy Teigen was cooking for Thanksgiving in the year 2018, she burnt a delicious pie. She shared the picture to her Instagram page and wrote a very funny incident.

Soggy Beef Wellington

After celebrating the perfect Easter with her family in the year 2019, Chrissy Teigen posted a video on her Twitter of her perfectly cooked meal. But while she sliced her beef Wellington, she realised that she made a huge mistake. Chrissy had completely forgotten to sauté the mushrooms for the filling.

The Sauage Saga

Chrissy Teigen had almost burned her house down making Thai sausage. Her mother had left the sausages in the oven for too long which almost burned her house down. They had to use a fire extinguisher and blow out all the smoke with a fan. Check out the video.

THE SAUSAGE SAGA CONTINUES pic.twitter.com/ABR0PU7PkJ — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 28, 2017

On the other news, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are enjoying their quarantine with their kids. On the occasion of Easter, Chrissy Teigen took to her Instagram account and revealed that her husband cooked the entire Easter dinner. In the video shared, she can be heard saying that she was too tired of cooking and in general. Hence, John took over the task of cooking Easter dinner this year.

