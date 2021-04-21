Chrissy Teigen Reveals Kim Kardashian Tried Her Best To Save Her Marriage With Kanye West

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West in February 2021. However, there is no confirmation about the divorce being finalized. In a recent interview, Chrissy Teigen spoke about Kim Kardashian's marriage and her concerns about the same.

Chrissy Teigen talks about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's marriage

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's split resulted in several headlines however, the duo hasn't made any official statement. Chrissy Teigen and Kim are extremely close friends. Chrissy recently appeared on What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. She revealed that the reality star has been going through a lot. She was asked if her husband John Legend is in touch with Kanye West since they came to know about their divorce. Chrissy added that more than Kanye and John, she has been in constant touch with Kim.

She also mentioned that they know Kanye very well and he is known to go off the grid. It is difficult to connect with Kanye but Kim is doing well. She revealed that Kim gave her best to save her troubled marriage with Kanye. She added that it was a shame to see them split as she always saw them as a couple who would last forever. However, she added that the two are going through a calm divorce.

More about Kim Kardashian's marriage

After dating rapper Kanye for two years, Kim got married to him on May 24, 2014, at Fort di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. Kim and Kanye have four children together-North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Kim officially filed for divorce on February 19, 2021. The legal papers showed that they filed the divorce due to irreconcilable differences. However, the two have never revealed the real reason for their separation. Recently, the two decided to take joint custody of their children. They also agreed upon not needing spousal support. Kim Kardashian's net worth as of April 2021 is 1 billion USD according to USA Today.

