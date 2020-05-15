Chrissy Teigen's Guide To New York Restaurants Is What Every NYC Foodie Can Follow

Chrissy Teigen loves food and her social media handles are proof of the same. As much as she loves making food and sharing her own recipes, she also has a knack for finding hidden food gems across the globe. Listed below are Chrissy Teigen's guide to New York restaurants one can visit after lockdown.

Teigen's restaurant options include Brunch, Japanese, Asian, Italian, Seafood, Elite Tasting Menus, Mediterranean, BBQ, and Desserts. Here are some of her favourites among them as mentioned on her website cravingsbychrissyteigen.com.

Chrissy Teigen's guide to New York restaurants you can visit after lockdown

Del Posto

When it comes to Italian food in New York, Teigen prefers Del Posto. One of Chrissy's fav and must-try dishes there is the 100-layer lasagna. The restaurant is located at 85 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011.

Bubby's

When it comes to a good brunch with a great view, Teigen recommends fans to visit the Bubby's. Chrissy recommends her fans to try out their special chicken & pancakes. The restaurant is located at 73 Gansevoort St, New York, NY 10014.

Milkbar

Food is always incomplete without a rich dessert. Chrissy recommends fans to try their cookies, crack pie, cereal milk, and birthday cakes, basically everything. When it comes to dessert, this is one place Chrissy has listed almost everywhere.

