Chrissy Teigen's Poker Face Expressions In Her Pictures Are Unmissable, See Posts

The model turned food connoisseur Chrissy Teigen's Instagram is flooded with delicious dishes and recipes. The food expert has made her fans envious with her delicious food posts on her social media handle. Apart from her cooking skills, she is also a remarkable fashionista and is known to treat fans with stunning pictures. Check out some of the best Chrissy Teigen's pictures with her poker face on.

Chrissy Teigen's poker face expressions

In this picture post, Chrissy Teigen posed in a poker face expression. She stunned in a brown coat attire paired with rectangular tinted glasses. For glam, she opted for nude makeup and coffee nude lipstick.

Here, Chrissy Teigen posed on the staircase looking stunning and bold. She donned a black bodycon which had a turtle neck design. For glam, Chrissy was styled in smokey eyes.

Posing for a British entertainment magazine, Chrissy Teigen looked gorgeous in her poker face expression. She was styled by Monica Rose. Take a look at the model's cover page photo.

In this Instagram post, Chrissy stood next to a sausage machine wearing a clean coat dress. The short dress was sported with high heels and tinted sunglasses. Check out Chrissy Teigen's Instagram.

Here, Chrissy Teigen posed in a quirky way. She went for a white coat outfit paired with long cream coloured boots. The model accessorised the entire look with large glasses and a mini side bag.

