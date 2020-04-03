The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Chrissy Teigen's Poker Face Expressions In Her Pictures Are Unmissable, See Posts

Hollywood News

Chrissy Teigen is very popular on social media, all thanks to her goofy pictures and quirky posts. Take a look at the supermodel's poker face expressions.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chrissy Teigen

The model turned food connoisseur Chrissy Teigen's Instagram is flooded with delicious dishes and recipes. The food expert has made her fans envious with her delicious food posts on her social media handle. Apart from her cooking skills, she is also a remarkable fashionista and is known to treat fans with stunning pictures. Check out some of the best Chrissy Teigen's pictures with her poker face on. 

Chrissy Teigen's poker face expressions

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

In this picture post, Chrissy Teigen posed in a poker face expression. She stunned in a brown coat attire paired with rectangular tinted glasses. For glam, she opted for nude makeup and coffee nude lipstick. 

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's kids groove to the singer's unreleased song 'I Do'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Here, Chrissy Teigen posed on the staircase looking stunning and bold. She donned a black bodycon which had a turtle neck design. For glam, Chrissy was styled in smokey eyes. 

Also Read | Here's how Chrissy Teigen is spending quarantine time with her children | See pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Posing for a British entertainment magazine, Chrissy Teigen looked gorgeous in her poker face expression. She was styled by Monica Rose. Take a look at the model's cover page photo. 

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen and beau John Legend host a special wedding for daughter's stuffed animals

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

In this Instagram post, Chrissy stood next to a sausage machine wearing a clean coat dress. The short dress was sported with high heels and tinted sunglasses. Check out Chrissy Teigen's Instagram. 

Also Read | This is how Chrissy Teigen & other Hollywood celebrities spent their weekend

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Here, Chrissy Teigen posed in a quirky way. She went for a white coat outfit paired with long cream coloured boots. The model accessorised the entire look with large glasses and a mini side bag. 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
KOLKATA POLICE SING SONG
Ravi Shastri
RAVI'S 1ST RESPONSE TO PM'S APPEAL
PM Modi
PM MODI SPEAKS TO PRINCE CHARLES
Sambit Patra
SAMBIT PATRA SLAMS SIBAL
Coronavirus
BMC: CHECK LOCALITY'S COVID CASES
Modi
PM MODI ON SOCIAL DISTANCING