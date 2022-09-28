Christian Bale Didn't Talk To Comedian Chris Rock On 'Amsterdam' Set; Here's Why

Christian Bale is all set to entertain his fans and followers as Burt Berendsen in his forthcoming highly-anticipated film Amsterdam and now ahead of its release he has shared some funny moments that he experienced while filming with co-star-comedian Chris Rock. The latter will be essaying the role of Milton King in the David O. Russell directorial, which will hit the big screens on October 7, 2022.

Recently, in a conversation with PEOPLE, Bale stated that he asked Rock not to talk to him as he found himself 'giggling' during the takes. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," said the 48-year-old. He further added,

"Because Bale kept cracking up, I was not Burt anymore. I was just like idiot Christian from England, giggling and being a fan of Chris Rock's stand-up. So, I had to go to him and said, 'Dude, no. I've got to close my ears,' because he was so great. Because David didn't ask me to make this film so he could just watch me giggle. He wants me to be Burt and I'm forgetting how to be Burt'."

In a conversation with Indiewire, Christian Bale recalled his first day on the sets of Amsterdam, stating that he was excited to meet Chris Rock. He stated, "Then he arrives, and he's doing some things... David [O. Russell] told him to tell me some stories that I didn't know he was gonna tell me, which is the way David works often. And I was loving it."

More about Amsterdam

The 2022 period mystery comedy film Amsterdam has been written, produced, and directed by David O. Russell. The ensemble cast, which includes Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldana, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Swift, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, Rami Malek, and Robert De Niro, is led by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington.

The film had its world premiere on September 18, 2022, at Alice Tully Hall in New York City, and is set to be released in the United States by 20th Century Studios on October 7, 2022.

