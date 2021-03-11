Christina Ricci To Feature In Chris Siverston's Supernatural Thriller 'Monstrous'

Hollywood actor Christina Ricci is known for her films like The Addams Family and The Opposite of Sex. The actor is all set to feature in a supernatural thriller titled Monstrous. Here is everything you need to know about the Monstrous cast and the plot.

Christina Ricci to star in supernatural thriller film Monstrous

According to Hollywood reporter, Christina will be seen playing the lead role in the film. The Monstrous cast also features Die Hard with a Vengeance and American Hustle actor Colleen Camp. The film will be directed by Chris Sivertson. The film revolves around a traumatized woman played by Christina. She runs away from her abusive former husband with her seven-year-old son. They reach a remote sanctuary where they feel safe for a while. However, they realise that in their new place, there is a much bigger monster with whom they have to deal with. The plot focuses on how she manages to escape from the monster with her son along with handling her own mental issues.

The film will be written by Carol Chrest who is also the screenwriter of the 2000 crime drama thriller The Prophet’s Game. The director of the film Chris Siverston said that Carol has created an iconic character in this genre and Christina has bought it to life with her emotional performance. The international sales of the film at the virtual Berlin Film Festival market will be managed by Film Mode Entertainment. They are in a partnership with Screen media who have acquired world rights outside of North America, the Middle East, the UK and Japan. The film will be produced by Robert Yocum, BI Rosen, Sasha Yelaun and Johnny Remo. Director Sivertson will also executive produce the film with Adam Goldworm, Clay Epstein, Craig Albrecht, Omer Paracha, Sean Reilly and Carol Anne Watts.

About Christina Ricci's movies

Christina got a break with The Addams Family where she played the role of Wednesday Adam. Christina Ricci's movies like Casper, Speed Racer, Prozac Nation and Pumpkin garnered her immense popularity. The actor was last seen in Clark Johnson's Percy portraying Rebecca Salcau. On television, she has appeared in 50 States of Fright in the episode Red Rum. She will also be seen in Yellow Jackets as Misty which is currently in the pre-production stage.