Christopher McQuarrie Pens Message For Crew As Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 7' Wraps

Over two years after Tom Cruise announced Mission Impossible: 7, the shooting of the action film has been completed. The news was shared by the director Christopher McQuarrie on his Instagram handle. The filmmaker gave a shoutout to his crew, calling them 'best in the world'.

He highlighted that the circumstances were such that the task could have been 'impossible', but the spirit of the cast and crew helped them get through.

Mission: Impossible 7 director announces wrap up

McQuarrie posted a candid snap of himself with the lead star of his film, Tom Cruise, as they looked on while being seated on what seemed like the wrecked remains of a train, in a natural landscape. The Rogue Nation artist started by writing, 'All you need is good people'. He then praised his cast and crew and called them 'indomitable, unstoppable, unrelenting'.

He added that amid the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to multiple delays, it was hard to believe what they had achieved.

McQuarrie stated that he fell short of words to 'adequately express' his gratitude and admiration. He also gave a shoutout to the loved ones of the people associated with the movie for supporting them while they were working on the movie.

As per reports, the snap was clicked after a grand stunt shooting sequence in Derbyshire in England.

To highlight, some of the reasons that made this shoot 'impossible' were COVID-19 and its various restrictions. The movie faced multiple delays due to the strict lockdown norms, more so because the shooting spanned various parts of Italy, Norway, and England. If that was not enough, one might recall the viral audio clip where Cruise could be heard lashing out at the crew members for violating COVID-19 protocols. Even after that, in June this year, reportedly 14 people from the crew tested positive for coronavirus.

Mission impossible 7's release date was earlier scheduled to be July 23, 2021, and even the later dates like November 19, 2021, and May 27, 2022, were pushed ahead before it was finalised for September 30, 2022.

The movie also stars Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Frederick Schmidt reprising their roles and other actors like Hayley Atwell.